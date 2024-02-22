Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Asake recently shared a comment on his Insta-story about his colleague, Seyi Vibez, and it got people talking

In the viral post, Asake declared his love for Seyi Vibez's hit track 'Different Pattern', and noted that he enjoys the song

The Afro-fusion singer rarely goes online to speak about other artists and their crafts but this recent comment came as a shock to many

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, recently posted a comment about his colleague Seyi Vibez online that has got people talking.

In the viral post, Asake noted that he is a massive fan of Seyi Vibez's music, especially one of the hit tracks from his latest EP, Nahamciaga.

Afro-fusion artist Asake recently shared a comment about Seyi Vibez on his IG page, and it has got people talking. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake wrote on his Insta-story that he genuinely loves Different Pattern and can't get over it.

Both Asake and Seyi Vibez are regarded by many as the face of modern Fuji music. Their unique blend of Fuji, Apala and Yoruba songs into Afrobeats has helped endeared them to many young Nigerians.

Why Asake's comment means a lot?

Asake's comment about Seyi Vibez and his song is a welcomed development between both parties.

It will help kill there festering rumours of envy and jealousy about both singers. They are part of the new school of Nigerian singers who seem set to help kill the toxic fanbase rivalry that exist between Wizkd FC and the 30BG.

See Asake's post acknowledging Seyi Vibez's musical prowess:

Netizens react to Asake's comment

Below are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng:

@mayy__5th:

"Different pattern is an amazing song TBH."

@official_tuoyo:

"I think say na only me like am."

@wh01slight:

"The song too sweet."

@big_marshaal:

"That song too sweet , no jokes."

@stardomgys:

"Las last everybody na LOSEYI. DIFFERENT PATTERN TO CLEAR!!!"

@zilli_122ft:

"Jump on it Mr money it’s all love. No hate zone."

@biggeneral405:

"He agreed that he is bigger than him."

@iam_feedel:

"I played that song for 3 hours straight when I first heard it nothing else was relatable."

@only1retroo_:

"Who no go love that song, my favorite on that album."

@g_iddyy:

"That song streams amount dey vex me for Spotify , only me suppose get 3 million streams."

Asake’s wears controversial outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer made the headlines over a video of him stepping out with a mystery lady.

However, the Grammy-nominated music star’s outfit caught the attention of most Nigerians.

A number of social media users questioned what he was wearing as they wondered if he was rocking a skirt in public.

Source: Legit.ng