The era when lovers of music in Nigerian would argue about who was better between veteran singers 2Baba and D'banj is long gone as we now have fans arguing who is better between Wizkid and Davido

To promote their love for a particular singer, we have seen fans coming up with different names which stand identity for their fanbase

Two of the biggest fanbases in the Nigerian music industry are Wizkid FC and 30BG, others are Olamide's YBNL Mafia, Burna Boy's Outsiders, Laycon's Icon among others

Of all the fanbases in the music industry, Wizkid FC and 30 Billion Gang better known as 30BG are the only ones competing against each other and making use of every given opportunity to tackle each other on social media.

The rivalry between the two sides has been on for years but gained attention in 2017 at a time Wizkid and Davido were indirectly shading each other on Twitter.

Wizkid FC and 30BG are the two most popular fanbases in Nigeria. Credit: @Wizkid @Davido

One of the popular tweets from 2017 was one where Wizkid indirectly shade Davido's voice.

The above tweet was what made Davido get his popular frog chain, which was an indication that he didn't care what anyone had to say about his voice.

While it appears the two singers have settled their differences, their fans have not and it appears it wouldn't be ending anytime soon as they continue to argue on and off social media.

Listed below are some of the things they argue about

1. Music

This has been the origin of the rivalry between Wizkid FC and 30BG as they continue to compare who could sing better, who has more hit songs, more international collaboration among others.

Some would argue that Wizkid writes many of his songs, while others would claim Davido buys many of his hit songs.

2. Family

The two fanbases have included family members of the two singers in their debate on social media. There was a time Wizkid was dragged over claims of not being a good father.

In a previous report via Legit.ng, a member of the Wizkid FC made a bold claim about Davido's son Ifeanyi, which has made the DMW singer state that no one should involve his children but focus on him.

3. Award

This is by far one of the most debated topics between the two fans, while Wizkid already has a Grammy to his made, members of the 30BG fans continue to discredit him, this, however, would become more debatable when Davido bags his first Grammy.

4. Lifestyle

The two singers are known for their love for expensive designers which they show via their social media accounts.

However, some 30 BG fans would insist that Davido has a lifestyle that shows he loves helping others owing to the number of singers he has helped to gain recognition.

Wizkid on the other hand seems to be more focused on the international scene but many of his fans insist he does his things on a low key.

The only thing that could end the fight between Wizkid FC and 30BG fanbase maybe when Wizkid and Davido decide to drop a collaboration, however, this may not happen any time soon.

