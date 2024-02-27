Davido has wished Don Jazzy well after international music company, Universal Music Group acquired part of the Nigerian record label

Don Jazzy had signed a deal with Universal Music Group and they bought majority of the investment of the music record

Davido congratulated the record label boss and used a golden crown emoji to show his respect for him

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka, Davido is happy that Don Jazzy has made a great career move with an international company.

The Mavin record label boss had inked a deal with Universal Music Group as they acquired the majority of the investment of Mavin Records.

Reacting to the news, Davido hailed Don Jazzy on social media.

Davido hails Don Jazzy over deal with Universal Music Group. Photo credit @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Davido pays respect to Don Jazzy

The Grammy Award nominee showed his respect to Don Jazzy with the use of a golden crown emoji after writing his name on social media.

The music entrepreneur and talented singer have enjoyed a good relationship over the years. They usually react positively to each other's achievements and posts on social media.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reaction have trailed the response Davido gave to Don Jazyy's feat. Here are some of the comments below:

@wendy_adammaaaaa:

"Don jazzy created a whole new world!!! Love itttttt."

@aiye_foreign:

"Davido and celebrating other people. That’s another motivation for him."

@thesocialmediachiefng:

"I actually don’t like this but what can i say, its not my business."

@frnka___:

"This isn’t something to be happy about, them wan dey control thec record label."

@emirsirdam_parallelfacts:

"Recolonization is happening in our eyes and we are celebrating."

@gboyegarr:

"The downfall of Afrobeat. Black people always build and sell. "

@endylight1:

"Don Jazzy is a good business man nation wide."

@2virgos_snitch113:

'If like as an artists if Mavin sign you and contract never end you wan leave label, if UGM catch you. You no go fit survive the lawsuit.'

@omahhh__xx:

"TikTok wey dey help Mavins meaning majority of their songs won’t be on there anymore abi wetin."

@books_feverr:

"Big win for Don Jazzy, big loss for Afrobeats. Cus over time as we've seen with these oyinbo folks, they would eventually water down the African essence."

Don Jazzy rates Davido's passion for music

Legit.ng had reported that Don Jazzy had recounted how he thought that Davido was going to be the next big producer after him.

The producer appreciated OBO's passion for his craft despite his wealthy background.

Davido was so excited about the good words from Don Jazzy that he liked the post in the comment section.

