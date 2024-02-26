Portable was sighted during his performance at Bella Shmurda's concert which took place in London recently

The singer was full of energy while he was singing, dancing and entertaining his fans at the same time on the stage

The crowd was singing some of his hit songs as he gave an impressive performance to them

Nigerian street pop singer Olalomi Oyegbile, aka, Portable has shown that he knows more than calling out people on social media with a video sighted on the app.

The Zazu crooner was one of the people who performed at the concert of Bella Shmurda which took place in London.

As seen in the recording, the crowd was impressed as Portable gave a good account of his talent while on the stage.

Portable performs at London concert. Photo credit @portablebaeby

Portable sings, dances, and entertain

In the clip, the music act who is into real estate was seen dancing, singing, and entertaining his fans at the same time.

At one point, he had to climb an object just to get the attention of the concert-goers.

He sang his popular hit song, 'Zazu' where he featured Olamide whom he also shared the stage with while ago. The fans turned it out into an anthem as they sang with him word for word.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable preforming at a concert. Here are some of the comments below:

"Tony Montana of London."

"This guy dey perform sha wanna go for one of his concerts."

"Watch out for me... I'm tge next to blow."

"Poco Lee no fit rip you for this Dance matter sha na you gan gan be Agba Stepper."

"Portable is always recognizing the Djs at any show he goes to ! Real g."

"See energy."

"Ika of Africa in London!!"

"Nsh him dey sing nsh him dey dance still dey entertain."

"Portable."

"Bata wahala. Aresejabata."

"Number one ."

Portable meets rapper Wale in America

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was sighted hanging out with American rapper Wale.

The video sparked massive reactions online as the singer is currently on tour of his two recently released albums.

He was seen backstage at the concert arena chilling with Wale and Bella Shmurda.

