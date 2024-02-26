Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez has sparked reactions online with something he recently added to his Instagram bio

The singer, who is famous for some of his eccentric idiosyncrasies, recently got people talking with an alias he added to his social media bio

Seyi Vibez, in his bio, referred to himself as a "Government official", and netizens have reacted to it by asking why he decided to tag himself as such

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and Afro-fusion artist Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, recently got people talking online with something he did on his social media bio.

The singer recently added a new alias to his bio, which has got people talking online.

Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez recently updated his social media bio and the new name added to his page has got people talking. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, Seyi tagged himself as a "Government Official". Many have noted that the alias is the title of the singer's set to be released in a new song.

Seyi Vibez with the different patterns

Seyi Vibez is regarded by many as the heir to Burna Boy's throne as king of Afro-fusion. In the space of 14 months, the singer released three different albums and one EP.

He has been described as a music machine. Even his senior colleague, Burna Boy, hailed his exceptional talent and songwriting skills by gifting him a Big7 diamond necklace.

See Seyi Vibez' new name that's got people talking below:

Netizens react to Seyi Vibez's new name

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng off the singer's page reaction to the new name:

@ch_ristiana3220:

"Me I love you like that my baby."

@savage_exchenge:

"The real industrial machine."

@walex_richiee:

"Oluwaseyi he sure for you."

@biyitheplug:

"Golden boy, with a golden touch. Hit monster!!"

@imagine_dapcee:

"MY JAM. This sound is diff. Not for everybody."

@mrmapho:

"She said am a pop star or something. Government official."

@gidotti_official:

"Them think say Music na only lyrics!!! Fashion sense and attitude will take you farther… I no understand yoruba but the vibe na murder!"

Seyi Vibez's UK accent creates a stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent interview by Seyi Vibez where he spoke about his music career and its growth.

During an interview with British-Nigerian podcaster Adesope Olajide, Seyi Vibez shared how he fell in love with music and his rise to fame.

The singer's unusual switch between the Yoruba accent and British stirred reactions as he revealed how he dropped his first song at 14.

Source: Legit.ng