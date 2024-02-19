Nigerian singer Asake was recently in Dubai, where he was seen performing at a mega concert, and it has got people talking

Some clips of the Nigerian singer performing at the Untold Dubai Valentine's Festival have sparked massive reactions on social media

However, something he was seen doing in the viral clips during his performance in Dubai has sparked reactions online

Nigerian singer and Afro-fusion artist Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has sparked massive reactions online as clips from his recent concert in Dubai go viral.

Asake was one of the headline artists at the Untold Fest in Dubai. It was one of the concerts organised by the Dubai Cultural Center for Valentine's Day celebration.

Clips of Asake giving his fans dollars during a performance in Dubai has sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @adesope_shopzydoo/@untoldfestivaldubai

Source: Instagram

Some clips have been making the rounds online that showed the moment Asake was seen on stage delivering an electric performance as ever.

However, something the singer was seen doing on stage during his performance has caught the attention of many netizens on social media.

Asake shares dollars on stage

A video of the singer sharing dollar bills while on stage with his fans while performing has sparked reactions.

In one of the clips, Asake was seen pulling dollar bills out of his pocket and handing them to his fans.

This act has got people talking on social media. Some persons have queried if this was the same concert that Burna Boy turned down a year ago because he wouldn't be allowed to do hemp publicly.

Reactions trail Asake's Dubai concert performance

Here are some of the comments that trailed the singer's performance:

@rudebonegram:

"So Burna boy no gree collect money to play this show because of igboh?"

@flamezyofficial_:

"Multi personality in order."

@jonseen_szn:

"Mr Money with the vibes right now."

@its_ab.1:

"Man the music is so on point dam!"

@nedofredo:

"Nice .. This guy is a fantastic performer."

@utroublesome:

"Mr money no Dey waste time."

@topbouy_since_1972:

"Cashout Bouyyyy."

@kingremtop:

"I hope the world is ready for what Afrobeats has in store for it, they are yet to see anything…"

@khalifaaaa001:

"Asake over gbavido."

@offdaregoodluck:

"Set awon migos."

Asake wins MOBO award, beats Tyla, Davido

In an earlier report, Legit.ng noted that Asake recently bagged an award from Music of Black Origin (MOBO).

This came days after the singer lost out on his Grammy nomination. To win the award, he defeated South African singer Tyla and his Nigerian colleagues Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

Asake is regarded by many as one of the next generation of stars to dominate the Nigerian music industry for the next decade.

Source: Legit.ng