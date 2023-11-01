Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, left netizens in awe over his recent revelation

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, recently startled his fans by saying he had turned down a $5 million (over 4 billion naira) performance in Dubai.

The Grammy-award-winning star said that he wouldn't be able to smoke before his performance at the big event.

Burna Boy sings about rejecting a Dubai gig because of "smoke". Credit: @burnaboygram

In a video circulating on social media, Burna Boy performed a freestyle during one of his recent band practices, where he claimed to have turned down the offer because smoking "grass" in Dubai is illegal.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, smoking is illegal under Emirati law.

He claimed that the five-million-dollar sum was unimportant to him because he avoided situations where he would be denied access to his "grass".

Recall how he tossed shades at Brymo during his freestyle session. He was rapping to a new song and telling his listeners to work hard so they wouldn't "fall off" as Brymo did.

Ed Sheeran speaks about Burna Boy's smoking habit

Prominent UK superstar Ed Sheeran attracted the attention of Nigerians with a revelation he made about the Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

In a recent interview, the UK artist narrated a one-time experience he got really high and mentioned that it was from being in the company of the Last Last hitmaker.

Ed Sheeran said that was the first time he had seen a person "ingest" such an amount of "smoke".

Burna Boy talks about having mentees in the music business

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy captured the attention of netizens with one of his controversial, witty quotes.

The Last Last hit maker, amongst many things, is known to share his logical beliefs on life and humanity sporadically.

In a recent social media post, Burna delved into the topic of having proteges in the music industry and the betrayal that comes with it.

