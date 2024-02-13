A video of a Nigerian man who mistakenly ran into Afrobeats superstar Wizkid at a mall in Lagos and nearly passed out

In the viral clip, Wizkid was seen casually taking a walk around a Lagos mall while being accompanied by just one other person

A fan who mistakenly ran into the singer was left star-struck, wondering if it was actually Wizkid that he saw casually taking a walk around a mall

A video of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, seen taking a walk around a mall in Lagos, has caught the attention of many online.

In the viral clip, the singer showed a side of himself that many rarely see him portray.

A video of a Nigerian man who was star-struck after he mistakenly ran into Wizkid at a mall in Lagos goes viral. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@gossipmill

One of the highlights of the viral clip was when a couple of fans were left star-struck when they saw the singer.

Of the star-struck fans, one particular man's reactions created quite a stir online as he nearly fainted when he saw Wizkid.

Wizkid goes out without a bodyguard

Big Wiz was sighted in the viral clip without his usual large entourage or with his bodyguard.

The only other person seen with the singer was someone who acted like a tour guide for him as he took a walk around the mall.

This clip emerged online hours after videos of Davido's bodyguard were sighted assaulting some of the singer's fans who wanted to take some pictures with him.

See the viral clip below:

See the comments that trailed Wizkid's video

Here are some of the reactions that Wizkid's video stirred online:

@cassie_beloved:

"This guy doesn’t have a care in the world and I love that about him."

@dreal_frreeman:

"Sorry guys na me dey hot."

@iamlaurettaobi:

"Did you see slap flying around??"

@merryonthis:

"It is the girl on black for me."

@_bigtiger:

"This is the first time I’m seeing people not hover over a celeb."

@budure_:

"I Dey go mall everyday."

@jerzyakor:

"Imagine seeing your man doing this see how he is blushing god abeg."

@lolamid2023:

"Nobody go quick notice but if na davido you go see 5 bouncer."

Why did Wizkid slap a fan?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip that went viral last year where Wizkid was seen getting in a scuffle with a fan.

The clip showed Wizkid lashing out at a fan who wanted to steal his diamond necklace inside a club while hanging out with Davido.

