A Nigerian man, Osita Obidike, made the life of a food seller easier by paying for everything she had in her coolers

Before he made the kind gesture, the kind man had seen her sleeping off on a stool as she awaited customers

Many Nigerians praised him for using his money for a good cause and feeding homeless people on the street

A famous Nigerian philanthropist, Osita Obidike (@ositapopcorn), has put smiles on a trader's face when she least expected it.

Osita saw the woman dozing off at her rice stall because no customer was patronising her. He approached the food seller and made small talk.

The woman was dozing off at her shop. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

Free rice for the homeless

The generous man said he was willing to buy everything she was selling, and the food seller was surprised as she told him it cost more than N30k.

The man agreed and asked her to help him share the same food to homeless people on the street. After the task, he blessed her with bundles of money. The woman knelt in appreciation in a video.

YOGA RICHIES said:

"May ur pocket neva runs dry."

Shomes said:

"The fact that she has no attitude at all."

Adedoyin said:

"No wonder I no see her for shop. So na you carry my food plug."

Boy Alone said:

"One of the reasons I want to be rich."

chidinma said:

"She must have woken up so early to cook this was so beautiful to watch. God bless you sir."

VIKKOOFFICIAL said:

"Business cleared under 20 minutes instead of like 5 days, may God bless you for feeding the homeless."

ab_boogie said:

"One day I’ll do this I swear."

MéL ky said:

"If money dey this country foget nobody go dey go embassy go find visa."

#hollow said:

"Nigerians are really beautiful people, it's just the frustration in our country for real."

Source: Legit.ng