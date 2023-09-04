Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has now blown hot online after winning Best Female Artist award at Headies 2023

Taking to her Twitter page, the Bloody Samaritan crooner complained bitterly about the award being presented to her backstage

Ayra attributed it to nonchalance of the show organisers and noted that female artistes work too hard, fans shared their thoughts on her rant

Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has now expressed her displeasure with the recently held Headies 2023 Award.

The 16th edition of the prestigious award took place in Atlanta, USA, on September 3, 2023, and it made headlines for different reasons.

21-year-old Mavin singer, Ayra Starr, won the Headies Award for Best Female Artiste but she was greatly displeased with how it was presented to her backstage.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the Rush crooner blew hot as she called out the Headies organisers for not respecting female musicians.

According to Ayra, she would never be grateful for winning an award category that the organisers did not deem fit to present on stage.

Not stopping there, she went ahead to ask if achieving the Best Female Award category was an easy feat. Ayra explained that female musicians work very hard and she has seen Tiwa Savage record four songs in one night while Tems’ life revolves around music,

According to the Mavin Records crooner, female musicians do not deserve such nonchalance and Nigeria did not raise her to settle for less.

She wrote:

“I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage ! Best female artist na beans ? We work hard, every single one of us ! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night , Tems breaths and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria , you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”

See the tweet of her rant below:

Reactions as Ayra Starr blasts Headies for presenting Best Female Award backstage

As expected, Ayra Starr’s tweet soon went viral on social media and it sparked an online debate. Many fans agreed with the music star while others had differing opinions.

Read some of their comments below:

Thurba praised Ayra Starr for knowing her worth:

Daddy Mo said female artistes have also put in a lot of work:

Nungua said Tiwa Savage has clamoured for this in the past:

Ovie said it was really poor of the Headies organisers:

Jabar said they’re sure men wouldn’t have been treated that way:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

bushbymagnificentclothing:

“If foreign awards give African Artists award backstage we would complain. Now we are doing same to our very own artist. Why can't you announce this Award on stage abi Best Female Artist easy like that???”

_theonlytomee:

“So female artiste don’t deserve to be give awards on stages?”

evelyn____xx:

“Female artists work too hard in Nigeria, just to be ignored. She’s so right.”

ehumadumiracle:

“Patriarchy strikes again !!!cause tell me why you won’t give females that work endlessly their flowers ???she said what she said and she’s right.”

Dr_phili:

“She is not wrong. What she said definitely shows maturity and respect to her fellow females. I'm with her on this .”

Og____zamani:

“Tiwa has said this year after year!! I'm glad Ayra is saying it too. The disrespect is just too much. They announced some people who didn’t bother to show up on stage but not Best Female Artist..drag them..go Ayra!”

