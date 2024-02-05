An oyinbo woman, Claire Edun, has advised Nigerian youths to think well before they 'japa' because nowhere is heaven

According to the white woman, there are numerous opportunities one can use to make money in Nigeria

The woman's stance on relocation was trailed by mixed reactions from netizens in the comments section

A Nigerian-based British woman, Claire Edun, popularly known as Oyinbo Princess, has reiterated her love for Nigeria.

In an interview with Vanguard, she revealed that she first came to Nigeria 22 years ago for a funeral and fell in love with the country.

Claire urges Nigerians to think before relocating

Oyinbo princess said that after the funeral she returned to her country and joined the British airline.

She said joining British Airlines brought her closer to Nigeria, and started spending more days in Lagos and Abuja.

She said that she adopted some children at that point, and it made her relocate to Nigeria to be with them as they grew.

Oyinbo Princess, who now owns a buka (restaurant) in Lagos, advised Nigerian youths not to hurry to 'japa.'

She revealed numerous opportunities in Nigeria, and if people decide to open their eyes, they will see these opportunities.

Claire added that there is hardship in every country and that if anyone relocates without having enough money to pay their bills, they might end up doing odd jobs that they wouldn't consider doing in Nigeria.

In conclusion, she advised Nigerians to stay and utilize the numerous opportunities in Nigeria just as she did.

In her words:

“If you japa know wetin you japa go do because that side is not easy. Before you know you go begin clean yannsh, wash dishes, and cleaning vomit and different body fluids for small money.

"Opportunity dey Naija you just need to open your eyes. Anywhere I go I dey see opportunities whether it's something I can do or another person can do. Also, Nigeria is blessed.”

Furthermore, the lady added that she has been doing lots of philanthropic work since she came to Nigeria, especially helping to alleviate hunger and paying academic tuition fees.

Reactions as oyinbo woman advises against japa

The comments section was filled with opinions of Nigerian netizens.

@Bola_S1445 said:

“Surfer they everywhere, think well before you japa. Opportunity dey naija if you open your eyes.”

@adeforsure1 said:

“I pray they listen! Cos person wey get 15 million, carry am go waste on mere papers to jappa na real mad man!”

@chus_dario reacted:

“Dem wan demarket Japa for us. Also demarket their Uninterrupted power supply. How much does she spend to power her business so as to run her refrigerator for food preservation. Na fire wood she dey use cook?How much for a killo of Chicken. Even cost of MAGGI fit shut down biz.”

@AuthenticMan said:

“Just because it didn't work out for you that doesn't mean it won't work for someone else, this una low level negativity just get as E be!”

@Princechinedu12 reacted:

“She is saying the truth. If what you're doing here is working for you, I don't see any need of going to abroad to start from scratch again. Home is home.”

@poshtimms said:

“See the woman dey give better advice, I hope those that are so eager to leave the country hear this.”

@Chiko Glory1 said:

“Nigerians with damaged control na 5 and 6, the same care work have make ways for Indians in time immemorial. Can she open restaurants in uk only the tax will make her closed the shop.”

Oyinbo woman builds batcher restaurant in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo woman based in Lagos has been making headlines after opening a buka (restaurant) in the Abule Egba area of Lagos. The woman, identified as @oyinboprincesssaysso on TikTok, shared some pictures of her buka on the page.

Oyinbo Princess stood in front of her new place in one of the pictures in the TikTok video she shared. She also shared a banner displaying some Nigerian delicacies she would sell.

The delicacies include pepper, Egusi, Okra, Eforiro, Oha, and Indomie with egg. She mentioned that games like snooker, darts, and chess were also available.

