Portable has been sighted with International star Skepta as they both continue to work on their collaboration

The singer was getting ready for their photo shoot as he wore a new suit with a matching tie

He said that it is somebody that God will send to a man and added that many had questioned his talent

Portable has been warming his way into the hearts of his international fans since Skepta took an interest in working with him.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had spoken about his new level as he went for a collaboration with Skepta.

In his new post, the singer shared the video of how he prepared for their photo shoot and the images he took with the international music star. He said that stars do beg to shine.

The controversial singer called on his fans to reach him only if money was involved.

Portable steps out with Skepta for phot shoot. Photo credit @portablebaebey

Portable says people doubted him

In the caption of one of his posts, Portable noted that some people questioned what he was singing but he knew that it was somebody that God would send to help a man.

The new Mercedes Benz owner mentioned that it is not over until he wins the competition.

Portable looks good in the video

In the two posts made, the Zazu crooner was looking good as he wore a new suit with matching tie.

He also had a dark shade on and a skin jacket.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@dayoamusa:

"Ore Ofe."

@realangelaokorie:

"Nuff respect @skepta for showing our Ika of Africa love @portablebaeby higher you I pray."

@_king_jossy:

"99 advisers,1 helper."

@babanla1_oflagos:

"Why u go edit this picture? U no see skepta own.

@prodigeefilmworks

"Tony Montana of London!!!"

@dayochinotv:

"Uk top 10 soon my bro."

@deejayneptune:

"Finest Portable.'

@djbey444:

"You have came a long way."

@_ade.bola:

"Lori portable new fashion sense oluwa gba ope wa."

@iamhypeman_ferary01:

"God please make e no leta get wahala with Skepta that will be the end."

@olu_wa_pelum:

"Na when you come back to Nigeria you go dey dress like osinwin eniyan."

Skepta shows interest in Portable

Legit.ng had reported that Skepta had shown interest in working with Portable.

The UK rapper dropped his location as he urged the singer to reach out to him.

This came shortly after Portable shared how people doubted his singing ability.

