A live video of controversial Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions online as he continues to enjoy his recent visit to London

In a trending video making the rounds online, Portable was seen going completely wild after a white woman brought him some luxurious gift

This singer couldn't contain his joy in the viral after the Oyinbo lady gave him a lovely white sneaker and an expensive wristwatch that cost more than some houses in Lagos

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has been in the UK for over two weeks and has had a lovely time.

The singer, currently on a UK tour, was seen hanging out with Wizkid and Skepta some days ago. He recently featured in one of Skepta's new music videos.

Street-pop sensation goes gaga after a clip of an Oyinbo woman gifting him a wristwatch went viral. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, a recent clip of the singer going wild after a white lady gave him some gifts has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Portable gets an Hublot wristwatch worth N15m

Excerpts from the live video showed how the Zazu crooner got a two-piece suit that cost N3m.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meanwhile, Portable was seen receiving a Nike all-white sneakers. He also got a beautiful Hublot wristwatch.

The price of the watch wasn't stated in the video, but Legit.ng was able to find out how much the new chronograph cost.

It was valued at N15m and the equivalent of $10k.

In reaction to the gifts he got, Portable was heard shouting while thanking God. He said in the video that his life has finally changed forever.

Watch an excerpt of the live video below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed viral clip:

@sodgen:

"People way hate portable yesterday don regret.. even the one way call himself king of petitions don regret."

@verified.thug00:

"If portable come back no peace for the industry."

@0lumidey_:

"Make he sha no later drag skepta."

@rundown_nbacash237:

"I will dedicate my 1 month to learning this Yoruba cuz I be missing out for real."

@stanbas.ng:

"Make dem no use enjoyment and good life kai portable for London. @skepta God will answer your prayers even in years to come."

@kokopay_wallet:

"Yeeeh Osunmo Grammy."

@babyboykaydee:

"Omo werey this guy na just oure werey."

@mr_donel:

"When Portable come back Naija, You ALL are Ghana Sea trouble!"

Portable brags about his new status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a post Portable shared on his page where he bragged about his music career taking a new turn.

He shared these comments hours after his new single with Skepta dropped, and it went viral.

In his viral post, Portable emphasized how vital God is in his life for helping him achieve things he never thought possible.

Source: Legit.ng