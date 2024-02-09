Yul Edochie is happy to have received the call of God in his life as he made a post and hailed himself as a pastor

He also called himself the most handsome man in Africa and noted that ladies were the ones who would fill his church

Fans took to the common section of his post to react to his outburst as they aired their views about it

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is basking in the fact that he has yielded to the call of God upon his life.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had said he was starting a church. He shared the details of his ministry with his fans and called them to come on board.

Praising his new title as a pastor, the controversial actor called himself Pastor Yul Edochie. He boasted that he was the most handsome man in Africa.

Yul Edochie boasts about his calling. Photo credit @yulledochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie says ladies will fill his church

In the caption of his post, he said that it is women who will fill his church because he has the looks.

Yul Edochie supported his assertion with a lovely photo he took. He was wearing a white agbada and red bead.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to his post

Netizens have reacted to what Ediochie said in his post. Here are some of the comments below:

@nobleliz_recipe:

"Just look at your mindset already. God cannot be mocked."

@blooms_by_sar:

"3rd wife from church."

@iam_bogof:

"Hmm most handsome will not food on your table.. make u try be the most richest pastor oga... you dey fall your hand too much."

@austinekel7:

"Are you mocking God Or Christianity in entirely???"

@elglaze_skincare:

"You seriously need to grow up."

@royken904:

"Must you even joke with everything ? Pastor kwa ? Na waaa o."

@jatojayny:

"A Pastor that thinks himself handsome is lost."

@ifesinachi.faith':

"Who dash u pastor bikonu."

@unstoppableabt:

"Now now you don turn pastor really? Pastor when no go Bible school, who’s your mentor please."

@isdajo24231:

"Oga May has hit 1m followers. you announced May to the World instead. Indeed what the enemy meant for evil God has turned it to her favour. The church is not booming and now you want to make it look like it was all a Joke."

Yul Edochie says he is not leaving acting

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had given an update about his life days after he set up a church.

He made a post to inform his fans that he was not quitting acting despite being called by God to go into the ministry.

Many Nigerians reacted to the post with series of interesting remarks.

Source: Legit.ng