Shallipopi has shared a fun video of him with his senior colleague Wizkid, who was in a happy mood

In a clip, the Nigerian Star Boy was seen showing off his expensive Patek Philippe wristwatch worth $840k (over N1 billion)

As expected, Wizkid's wealth display has stirred reactions from netizens as many dropped comments about the expensive wristwatch

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid, known for keeping a lowkey lifestyle about his acquisitions and their worth, did the unexpected during a link-up with his junior colleague Shallipopi, real name Crown Uzama.

In the viral video shared by Shallipopi on his Instagram page, he was seen teasing Wizkid, who he referred to as his babe.

Wizkid told Shallipopi he couldn't remember the price he paid for his expensive wristwatch. Credit: @wizkidayo @callmeshallipopi

Wizkid, who was seen smiling repeatedly, went on to show off a designer wristwatch as Shallipopi tried to get him to give a hint about the price.

The singer, who also linked up with Portable in the UK, in response, said:

"I actually can’t remember how much I got it, you can have it if you want"

Details about Wizkid's billion naira worth watch

Wizkid's wristwatch turned out to be a Patek Philippe 5719-10G-010 Nautilus Self-Winding, which cost $840k (over N1 billion.)

Watch the video of Wizkid showing off his expensive wristwatch to Shallipopi below:

People react as Wizkid flaunts expensive wristwatch

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

chinaza_asa:

"God of money locate my brothers."

the_cathyy:

"The price of this watch fit change my life forever."

vivoice.ig:

"Pluto Presido dey happy, Wiz won dash u $840k? Person when don high."

t.j_tkd:

"This is why Nigeria will never move forward.. one person buying watch worth 1billion when we have less than 1 billion in the country… your government didn’t help that does not mean you can’t help your fans they are also your people they build you and support you.. is he bad when he established people around him.. or only a state or choose a poor local government area."

t0xic_mf_:

"Idolo nor even Dey make noise, if naa Davido buy this watch no body go hear word."

__godneverfail:

"Simple interview by shalli You can have it if you want ? ahhh if na me I for don drag an commot from popsy hand sharp."

