Shallipopi has opened up on how he turned down deals worth millions for his hit songs Elon Musk and Shapiru

The singer, in a video, revealed he turned down the deals because he didn't want to be tied to anyone

Shallipopi also spoke on the importance of upcoming artistes building themselves before accepting any deal

Rapper and singer Crown Uzama, better known by his stage name Shallipopi, has left people talking after he shared how he turned down N340 million ($300k) and N230 million ($200k) deals for his songs Elon Musk and Shapiru.

Shallipopi, who recently termed music money as ritual while speaking on a podcast “Zero Condition”, said he was supposed to accept the money deal as a fast-rising artiste like many of his colleagues would have done.

Shallipopi says money is not everything. Credit: @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

Shallipopi gives reasons for turning down deals worth millions

The rapper refused the deals because he believed everything was not about money.

Shallipopi added that he didn’t want to be trapped or be tied to anyone where he would need permission to drop songs.

He further encouraged upcoming artistes to build themselves first instead of rushing to accept deals.

Watch the video from Shallilopi's interview below:

People react as Shallipopi turned down million naira deals

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens found it hard to believe. See their comments below:

chioma_amadi1:

"Bro why are you lying."

amy_nonye:

"With that hair wey don reach 4months."

seyishay:

"Turn your dodo, it’s burning."

lisleelove:

"When he said this year was his first time of entering plane ✈️ y’all didn’t say he was lying! When he then said what doesn’t resonate with your spirit, now he’s lying! Internet ehh."

ftargetofficial:

"Who no understand the game go think say Na lie."

harrisonntaylor:

"God pass you Shallipopi which kain lie be this nah."

