Davido is looking forward to the match between Nigeria and South Africa which is taking place on Wednesday

The singer took to X to drop his well wishes to the national team ahead of their Semi-Final match

He wrote "Good luck Super Eagles" and his fans also took to the comments section to wish the Nigerian players well too

DMW record label boss David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shown that he is also concerned about the outcome of the 2023 AFCON.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria had made it to the semi-finals of the ongoing 2023 AFCON. They are to face South Africa on Wednesday.

Saying his good wishes to the national team ahead of the game, the 'Timeless' crooner took to X, formerly known as Twitter to drop a tweet. He wrote "Good luck Super Eagles".

His message came a few days after Nigerian artists who were nominated for the 2024 Grammy didn't come home with an award.

The 'Aye' crooner had been confident that he would at least clinch one of the shining meta plaque.

He had stated in an interview that he had been praying to God to win the prestigious award.

See his tweet here:

How fans reacted to the tweet

Some followers of the singer commented about his tweet. Here are some of the comments below:

@iiampsticks:

"1-0 we collect Tyla . 2-0 we collect Amapiano, 3-0 we go sell Tinubu give them."

@honest30bgfan_:

"You way no see Grammy win, Abeg sit down one place."

@realestos:

"You wey lose to Tyla , Abeg nor jinx us."

@_egungunn:

"Drop a love emoji if you believe Super Eagles are winning today."

@koladoski10:

"Eagles no dey disappoint when it comes to playing South Africa."

@kobokolaugh:

"If super eagles win, I’m giving 5k to 5 persons."

@ImoPunter:

"001 has spoken and it’s a win!."

@ukange_davidx:

"Nigeria wining."

@DaddyZee02:

"001 Idan mi na because of you I go support Nigeria cos this country nor deserve my support."

@Ariwodo_:·

"Make them collect that Grammy from Tyla Asap."

South African Tyla beats Davido

Legit.ng had reported that South African singer Tyla had beaten Davido in the "Best Music Performance" category to win the Grammy.

Her win took many by surprise because they were rooting for Davido to win.

After Tyla's victory, Davido reacted to the news and congratulated her for emerging top.

