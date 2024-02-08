BBNaija's Ike Onyema has taken a swipe at some of his colleagues who are ex-reality stars after Nigerian won the semi-finals

He said that South Africa should give us Tyla and take Pere Egbai and Phyna but he didn't give a reason for saying so

Fans have taken to the comments section to react to the post as some added more names to the list

BBNaija star Ike Onyema has taunted two of his former reality stars after the Nigerian team won the semi-finals against South Africa.

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerians moved to the next stage of the AFCON tournament after winning against South Africa.

In a tweet, he said that South Africa should give us Tyla and take some people from Nigeria away.

BBNaija Ike Onyema says South Africa should take Pere and Phyna. Photo credit @iam_ikeonyema/@unusualphyna/@pereegbiofficial

Onyema says South Africa should take Pere

In his tweet, he stated that two of his fellow reality stars Pere Egbi and Phyna should be taken by South Africa after they might have given us their candidate.

The reality star shared a picture of himself where he was wearing a chef's uniform.

His post came as a surprise to many as Onyema had once hyped Egbi and called him his favourite.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Fans of the reality star have taken to the comments section to air their view about the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@chockietee:

"They can take agama Mercy too we don’t want."

@OligboJ:

"Ahhhh. This cooking no be from here o."

@TheRedDyamond:

"Lemme buy Coca-Cola, I have popcorn."

@yolie6069:

"We don’t have space that why we send Tyla to America."

@AromaofOlive:

"Please, give yourself to them. Leave our General here."

@chockietee:

"We trampled on them we see the eagle."

@Littleprissy12:

"South Africa think say AFCON na HIV."

@Tioluwalope0:

"Add Tacha and ilebaye."

@shaddyofficial_:

"Hahaha two giant."

Ike Onyema brags about his ability

Legit.ng had reported that Onyema had bragged that he played a major role in the victory of Ilebaye.

He got many talking because he was one of the people who bullied Ilebaye while they were on the reality show and made her trend.

Fans took to the comments section to react to his post as they disagreed with him.

Source: Legit.ng