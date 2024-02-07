“He Pulled Out All the Stop”: Billboard Rates Burna Boy’s Performance 6th Among 12 Artistes
- Billboard has given a review of the performance of all the singers who sang during the Grammy award ceremony
- The event took place on Sunday, February 4th, 2024 at the Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles and Burna Boy was one of the artists who performed
- Rating the Nigerian singer, Billboard said he came 6th among the 12 performances at the event and that he showed he belongs to the top
Billboard, an International magazine organization, has given an account of how the artistes who sang during the Grammy award ceremony performed.
Legit.ng had reported that the award took place at the Crypto.com Arena and South African Tyla defeated Burna Boy, Davido, and Asake to emerge the winner.
In a post made by the company, it rated the performance of the 12 music acts during the event. Burna Boy was rated at the 6th position and was said to have shown that he belongs to the top just as the title of his song 'Sittin on Top of the World' stated.
Billboard rates Joni Mitchell's first
In the write-up on how the artists invited to perform at the event showcased their talents, Mitchell was said to have given a good account of her comeback to the music world.
Her raw voice and the setting she chose for her performance were praised by the media company.
Billboard says the award was unpredictable
In the review, Billboard noted that the awards were unpredictable as many didn't know what they would take home until their names were announced.
The media company also stated that the show never had a dull moment.
Recall that Burna Boy trended online for his performance at the Grammy. He took the razzmatazz of the Nigerian culture to the stage and wowed the audience.
Grammy CEO talks about how to win
Legit.ng had reported that the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason, had spoken about the things to watch out for in winning the Grammy.
During an interview, he noted five major vital points for artists if they want to clinch the award plaque.
Mason mentioned that they must be registered music brand in the United States before they can win any of the Grammy awards.
