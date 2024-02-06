Days after five Nigerian music artists lost all of their Grammy nominations, the CEO of the Recording Academy speaks

During an interview with music journalist, the CEO of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason, shared how to win a gong with the Recording Academy

He noted five major vital points, and most of the things shared by Harvey have sparked massive reactions on social media

The Recording Academy recently held its 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, and some of the show's results have left many with a lot to say, especially those of Nigerian extraction.

Five Nigerian music artists were nominated in different categories at the Grammy Awards, but none won.

One of the biggest surprises was seeing Burna Boy lose all four of his nominations, the same as Davido losing three.

This has sparked reactions on social media, with many trying to find out what metrics are used to pick winners of the awards.

How to win the Grammy - CEO of Award reveals

A video of Mason Harvey, the CEO of the Recording Academy, sharing some salient points on how to win the Grammys has got people talking.

During an interview with journalists, he shared that for any artist to win a Grammy Award, they must first be a registered music brand in the United States.

Two, they never pick the best artist based on sales of the records or streams or even by their fanbase. Instead, they decide based on the quality of the art created.

Mason also stated that the awards are won purely based on the opinion of the board members of the Recording Academy, which could sometimes be subjective.

Listen to Grammy CEO revealing how to win the recording Academy:

Reactions trail Mason Harvey's interview

Here are some of the contents that trailed Mason Harvey's interview:

@thriftby_stacy:

"After God na Nigeria …CEO come out Dey explain , baba even wear native omo nija una too much ooo."

@abraham_dxb:

"Who among this knows what afrobeat quality is , do America have an institution where African art is studied and researched , and if so which professor is in involve to score Africa Art , this is the reason we have being run by this Grammy, and many questions need to be answered , on what criteria’s are these members being choose for Africa art. Not again."

@chy0msss:

"Nigeria pressure too much ..... CEO come out Dey explain."

@hericsbecca:

"Nigg@ wore native to explain to Nigerians. Nigerians we don't know how powerful we are oo, that's why these government are doing is anyhow, use tribalism to cause confusion because once we unite ah corruption to reduce. De@d bodi go surplus! We are the greatest!!"

@maasoroju:

"E reach DAVIDO turn, everywhere scatter. CEO dey explain tire."

@themakeupfaculty:

"Nigerians don make CEO dey explain, Wow Our mouth no good ooo. If Nigerians face you in this life."

@nnenna_blinks_:

"If is the opinion of the membership that means emotions will be involved with sentiment."

@whalemouth1:

"This is the exact things I said on the video I posted yesterday on my page."

@modernmumsees:

"I'm actually happy this happened. I get so angry when I see the huge amount of empty seats at the headies, but we will die for their own, we unknowingly continue to reinforce the “superiority”. Is their music better?"

@blemiviv_skincare:

"E reach Nigerians turn CEO begin explain …..why una be like this na???"

@owo_dada:

"The man just need to explain himself so that we go rest o."

Davido performs at the Grammys Weekend concert

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was one of the headline performers at the Grammys Weekend Concert.

In some of the clips that made the headlines from the concert, Davido's American best friend Chris Brown was seen at the concert showing support for his pal.

Also at the concert were Davido's Nigerian colleagues like rapper Olamide, Asake, Fireboy DML and Rema, among many others.

