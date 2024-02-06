A video showing the moment Asake linked up with American rappers Offset and 21 Savage is trending online

In a clip, Asake appeared to be exchanging contact with Offset before 21 Savage appeared behind them

The viral video has since stirred reactions from Nigerian netizens, with some speculating that Offset was begging for Asake's contact

Nigerian international act Ahmed Ololade Asake was among the popular African artists who joined their colleagues from across the world at the Grammy Awards over the weekend in Los Angeles.

While the Grammys are over with no Nigerian bagging an award, more videos of music stars in the US have continued to emerge online.

Asake spotted conversing with 21 Savage. Credit: @asakemusic @offset @21savage

Asake meets Offset and 21 Savage

Kiari Kendrell Cephus, better known as Offset, was spotted in a viral video with the YBNL star as they appeared to exchange contact.

Another clip showed Asake with British-American rapper 21 Savage, who performed alongside Burna Boy at the Grammys, as they exchanged pleasantries.

Watch viral video of Asake with Offset and 21 Savage:

Nigerian netizens comment on video of Asake with Offset and 21 Savage

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

laycorn_77:

"See the resemblance nah."

senor_biggi3:

"Mr money with the vibe."

onlytitos:

"Oky let’s was Happen so excited."

ghostttt______007:

"Offset da beg for the star boy number."

g_nextfootwear:

"I swear money fit you die Mr money with the vibes."

anonymous_rexxi:

"Imagine Offset still chill to talk to Asake ooo."

magno__forever:

"They could have always DM’d each other haha."

fmtkng:

"Connecting the dots."

lhhoba:

"Ahead ahead."

chromatic_876:

"They look alike."

_badmanchriz_:

"We no small."

Portable tasks Asake, Davido, others over Grammy loss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable shared his opinion about the outcome of the Grammy Awards.

The controversial singer urged his colleagues to value Afrobeat by promoting it over other genres.

Explaining further, Portable stated that Amapiano belonged to South Africans.

Reacting to the Zazu crooner's comment, a netizen said:

"Fact but they won’t listen cos it’s coming from portable.. awon copy."

