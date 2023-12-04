Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has now met with popular UK rapper, Skepta, to the joy of fans

In a video that was posted online by the Zazu crooner’s manager, Portable was seen screaming excitedly upon meeting the UK rapper

Portable’s funny display while with Skepta left many netizens rolling with laughter on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has finally connected with popular British-Nigerian rapper, Joseph Adenuha Jnr aka Skepta.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported on how the UK rapper had expressed his desire to meet Portable after learning that he was in the country.

Funny video of Portable meeting UK rapper Skepta trends.



In a new development, the two musicians were finally able to meet. A video of their meetup was posted on Instagram by Portable’s manager, @babyluvgram.

The video showed Portable and Skepta shaking hands before hugging each other. The Zazu crooner got more excited after the UK rapper gave him bundles of pounds notes. He started to scream about how the rapper gave him bundles before proceeding to hide it in his jacket.

According to Portable, he can hide up to 100 million on his body and nobody would be able to get to it. Skepta and other onlookers at the gathering appeared amused at the Zazu star’s antics.

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react to video of Portable finally meeting Skepta

The video of Portable’s meeting with Skepta raised hilarious comments online. Many netizens also praised the Zazu crooner for going international.

Read some of their comments below:

iam_mayortee:

“U like it or not, This man is Going Global.”

Rem_i_xxv:

“Make dem do song make we biza.”

flamezyofficial_:

“I go put "100 Million" for body, I no go hear anything .”

kofclassic_view:

“Their headache , our own joy giver.”

etz_me_prinzy:

“Portable is fire now....”

seanpolotee:

“Finally.”

seunking88:

“Portable for life .”

maleka_meje:

“So funny guy.”

hootman1615:

“Ika of Africa oti zeh.”

Kovo_j:

“E no pass like that oh !!!! Pure love.”

hacmaelectricals1527:

“December to remember .”

jacobcarter_official:

“Grace wey no dey disgrace .”

dare_alujo:

“International musician. Dr Zeh.”

