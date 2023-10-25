Young singer Rema, who was recently called out over some features of his music brand, has sparked more reactions

The singer recently released a snippet of his upcoming video, and it has gotten people talking online

Many couldn't help but notice some features exhibited in the music video; some pointed out that those features were satanic

Internationally recognised Afrobeat superstar Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, is again in the news over allegations of being a satanic worshipper.

Weeks after the Mavins signee was denied access to perform in Ethiopia over allegations of his popular pendant and necklace carrying a satanic insignia, he trends again.

This time, his latest music video has been called out.

Satanic Visuals

A snippet of Rema's latest visuals shared on his page tagged as Smooth Criminal has stirred up massive reactions.

While many have described it as super creative, some didn't hold back in their criticisms.

It was slammed as occultic with a smidge of satanic vibes. Many went ahead to note that the kind of growth the young singer has recently witnessed might just be associated with his affiliations to an underworld occultic group.

Over the last 12 months, Rema has won the most local and international awards as a Nigerian singer. He dominated the last Headies Awards. He won four gongs on the night.

He recently won the Best Collaboration at the MTV Awards.

International stars Vin Diesel and Cristiano Ronaldo have all posted Rema's song on their pages because of how much their kids love it.

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng, in reaction to the video:

@jossynme:

"This is funny because I don't know exactly what this boy is singing that is making people even talk about him. The Satanism is what's 'catching' all of you already y'all don't know, because excuse me, again I ask, exactly what's he singing that is attracting you people?"

@alphaakonah:

"Rema is gone, Otilo. Y’all can remain blind for all I care but its obvious, satanic images.Well bye Rema."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Who really got you angry, Rema?"

@deribb:

"Rema just dey oppress us with money lines."

@theboyhay_:

"No be cult I Dey so."

@caramel.plugg:

"YESSS NO GREE for them o!!! BECAUSE IF NA THEM, THEM NO GO GREE FOR YOUUU!!!!! ! BLOOD MUST FLOWW!!!"

@jey.ox:

"E don give them something to talk about o."

@naijaeverything:

"I come dey fear Rema these days."

@officialprincekoko:

"Why the whole satanic visual? This guy is gone"

Gifty Powers calls out Rema and claims he is a member of 666

Legit.ng recalls when it was reported that former BBNaija star Gifty Powers called out the Afrorave singer, slamming him as a 666 member.

In a post shared on Instagram, Gifty thanked Ethiopia for cancelling Rema's show in their country because of a chain he used in a photoshoot.

The ex-BBNaija star accused Rema of selling his soul to the devil, all in the name of fame and fortune.

