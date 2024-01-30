Controversial singer Portable has hailed his lover Queen Dami after she posted some new pictures on social media

He said that she has levels and he showered prayer on her a few hours after he had clashed with his baby mama Ashabi Simple

Fans have taken to the comments section to react to the post and the attitude of the singer to his women

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile better known as Portable has shown that he is pleased with one of his lovers, Queen Dami as seen in a comment he made on her post.

The fair-skinned lady had made a photo collage where she displayed one of the items she was selling.

Commenting on the post, Portable hailed her and prayed for her.

Portable hails lover hours after fight with baby mama. Photo credit @officialqueen_dami/@portablebaeby

Portable says Queen Dami is different

In the comment section, the Zazu crooner who recently bought a Mercedes Benz said Queen Dami get levels, and it is a hundred percent.

He also blessed her in the post. This came a few hours after the Zeh Nation boss called out one of his baby mamas.

She had granted an interview and the singer was not pleased with it. He warned her to be mindful of his first wife and show her respect.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to portable's comment

Netizens have reacted to the comment made by Portable's on Queen Dami's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@zee_surprise_:

"She is very simple cool girl she no like Wahala."

@monnycakesandkitchen:

"Nah you dey reign."

@only_zaine:

"oremi with vibe."

@klef9jablog:

"Make Ashabi dey jambla, na online she dey."

@ifunanya_official:

"My baby.'

@princesstg__:

"Wahala no come too much like this."

@christianachristy17:

"Even if u b side chick u are loved ooooo cox ur body calm always on your lane."

@temitopeadebolafadahuns:

"On a serious note I like this dami mehh, she’s a small babe but she dey mature."

@arys_cakes_n_more:

"God Abeg o."

@adeyanjuwumiomotoso:

"Very mature and calm."

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

