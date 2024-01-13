A video of Nigerian singer Rema paying a visit to the home of Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu has got people talking online

In the viral clips, Rema was seen handing out gifts to the billionaire's sons, who trooped out to see him after their dad ushered him in

Rema, during his visit, was seen handing out a signed copy of his triple platinum album Raves and Roses to the billionaire

Afrobeat superstar Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, recently trended online after clips of him visiting the Lagos mansion of Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu went viral.

In the viral clip, the singer was seen arriving at the billionaire's home bearing gifts for him and his family in his hands.

Afrobeats singer Rema trends online after a recent visit to Tony Elumelu at his Lagos mansion. Photo credit:@heisrema/@tonyoelumelu

Source: Instagram

After exchanging greetings outside the Elumelu mansion, Tony walked the singer into his home and introduced him to his wife, sons and daughters.

One of the highlights of the trending clip was Tony's little boy rushing out to meet Rema but managing to stay comported all through the visit.

Rema gives Tony Elumelu a signed copy of his album Raves and Roses

During the visit, something Rema did got many netizens talking online. Rema gave the billionaire a signed copy of his triple platinum album, Raves and Roses.

Also, Tony Elumelu's message to the singer left many drooling for his mentorship. He was heard telling Rema that he believes he is just starting and has so much more to achieve.

Rema's look in the clips also stirred attention online. He looked leaner and darker.

This visit is coming after the singer had complained about battling some health issues.

See the trending clips of visit to Tony Elumelu home:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

Here some of the comments that trailed the viral video:

@taiwoholajumoke:

"Why does he look so different. He looks thinner and darker."

@mayowa.adeb:

"Which time me sef I go chill with elumelu like this."

@itselcardoo:

"To the guy at the window, one day you sef go big."

@mystique____men:

"Banker, Hustler, billionaire, young at heart, fit with flat tummy, amazing family, no baby drama issues. If life goal was a person."

@_neccu:

"Rema done turn charcoal."

@mariosings1:

"For this life make sure you're successful I thought having dreads and tattoo all over your body are signs of irresponsibility?"

@sssweetnsssour:

"It's like my baby Rema has lost weight o you people should not stress him for me please."

@okm_herbal:

"Rema has lost a lot of weight, and needs the time off to get back himself."

@gracy_umez:

"This guy iiiis not looking himself anymore."

Rema’s new music video stirs satanic conversations

Legit.ng recalls reporting when some netizens accused Rema of being a satanic worshipper.

The allegations recently intensified after some snippets of his new EP, Ravage, went viral.

However, Rema has come out to shut down the allegations, noting that his choice of using creativity is closely related to his origin.

Source: Legit.ng