TG Omori has responded to a troll who made fun of the music video he made for Kizz Daniel's song 'Twe Twe'

The troll known as Over Good Boy on social media slammed the director after he saw someone pursuing a chicken in the clip

Responding to him, Omori told him that if he pursued a chicken in his life, he would have found his sense on the ground

Foremost music director ThankGod Omori Jesam better known as TG Omori and a troll known as Over Good Boy have exchanged words over the music video he made for Kizz Daniel's hit song 'Twe Twe.

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel had featured Davido in the remix of 'Twe Twe' while the music video was made by TG Omori.

Reacting to the scene where a man was pursuing a chicken in the music video, Over Good Boy said TG Omori should take a break from producing music videos.

Omori, who couldn't allow the comment to slide, told the guy that if he had pursued a chicken in his life, he would have found his sense on the ground.

TG Omori says the troll does not have joy

Not done with his response, TG Omori added that if the troll shook his body for two minutes, he wouldn't still have joy.

The music producer who claims not to own a single camera for work added that Over Good Boy was daft.

How fans reacted to the exchange between the two

Reactions have trailed the exchange of words between TG Omori and the troll. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamamakae:

"That's the thing about trolls, they don't have a drop of creative juice in them.Yet they criticize creatives like they can do any better.'

@247inmybag:

"TG omori finish am."

@peko_pride:

"No gree 4 another body 2024. The reply mad.'

@o.z.z.e.e:

"The last line .'

@laviva_bae:

"The chicken scene was to add humour to it. Not a bad idea at all, but some People easily condemn the works of others though.'

@king_nzerem:

"No be lie.'

@_mercyomonye:

"Why do people like condemning what they cannot do."

@shes__precious__:

"TG Ate him up and left no crumbs!"

@iam_stanleyscofiedofficial:

"Can you stop downplaying people's effort?"

@xamooheldami:

"TG brought AK 47 to a fist fight.'

@wysecart:

"Una think say them born us yesterday? Una dey do promo."

Portable trolls Omori for demanding N37m for a music video

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had stated reasons he decided not to use TG Omori to shoot his music video.

The singer took to his Instagram story to slam the music video director for billing him N37 million to shoot a video for his new song.

He also released a new video to address the feud between him and the music director.

