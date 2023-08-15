Popular video director TG Omori stunned many when he revealed that he does not own any video recording equipment

Omori disclosed in a recent podcast interview that he only possesses a computer for editing his works

The videographer's shocking confession about how he juggles his career spurred tonnes of conflicting reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Renowned video director TG Omori took netizens aback with his recent revelation.

The influential music player admitted that he owns no video recording equipment.

TG Omori reveals he doesn't own a single camera for his work Credit: @boy_direactor

Source: Instagram

TG Omori is known to have collaborated with the industry's top music icons and entertainers to help bring their creativity to life.

In a recent interview with the Zero Conditions Podcast, where he discussed his foray into video creation, Omori noted that he doesn't own a single piece of video camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I only own a computer I use to edit videos in my office," TG revealed on the podcast.

TG claimed that he uses production studios that provide him access to the tools he needs for shooting.

He further disclosed that he intended to study film production in school, but his parents couldn't afford to purchase him a laptop, so he settled with acting because all he had to do was be present on set

Boy Director as he is fondly called, explained that he first heard about music video directing while he was a student at Wale Adenuga PEFTI Academy.

"I wanted to study film production, but they could not even afford to buy me a laptop, so I went for performing act because all you need is just to be present on stage. So it was in school that I discovered that there is a career called music video director, and you don't even need to have anything, you can actually rent."

See his video below

Omori's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled how people reacted to the videographer's revelation. See their comments below:

@adedoja001:

"lol you know how much they are selling cameras ?"

@olu_timi_lehin:

"U fit no own a Camera. Make you own plenty cameras …So I understand."

@Pattypaid:

"Abazee productions is the real deal sha. Big ups."

@Jonny6891631959:

"Shut up joor werey since u don get money , u kuku no fit help u con dey cap rubbish."

@Fvck_Boogie:

"Stop that Cap in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng