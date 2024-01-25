Weeks after it first leaked online that Davido is set to be on the remix of Kizz Daniel's song, TweTwe record label speaks

A post shared online by Empire Music, the distribution company Kizz Daniel uses earlier today, January 25, 2023, has come out to confirm the remix

In an official press statement released by Empire Music, they confirmed the reports that Davido would be on Kizz Daniel's TweTwe

Nearly six years after two of Nigeria's most talented singers, Oluwatobi Anidugbe (Kizz Daniel) and David Adeleke (Davido), worked together to give us one of the greatest collabos of the 21st century, they are back with another.

According to an official statement released by Empire Music, the official distribution company used by Kizz Daniel, the singer is set to drop a remix of his mega-hit, TweTwe, with Davido featured on it.

Davido joins Kizz Daniel on the remix of his hit song TweTwe fans go gaga in anticipation. Photo credit: @davido/@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting a leaked snippet that went viral online some days ago where Davido and Kizz Daniel were sighted together on a music video set.

We reported then that the singers were working on the remix of the song TweTwe.

TG Omori directs Kizz Daniel & Davido's TweTwe remix

According to Empire Music, the music video for the remix is set to drop soon after the track is released.

Famous Nigerian music video director TG Omori is said to be the brain behind the upcoming visuals.

Here's an excerpt of the official statement by Empire Music:

Afrobeat sensations Kizz Daniel and Davido have unveiled the remix of Kizz Daniel's hit single, ‘Twe Twe’. Following their last collaboration since 2018 on 'One Ticket', This dynamic remix sees the two Nigerian superstars merging their unparalleled talents to deliver a musical experience that promises to captivate audiences worldwide. Since its original release on the 12th of December, ‘Twe Twe’ has gone on to spend several weeks as the number-one song on the official Nigeria charts, the number-one song on the radio and the most streamed song on Youtube."

The statement confirms that TG Omori produced the video for the remix.

"Source close to the artiste claim there is a music video set to drop soon directed by Visionary Nigerian Director, TG Omori. With the director’s pedigree, we are sure to expect an immersive visual journey that complements the pulsating richness of the track."

Click the link here to listen to the song:

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage with a new whip

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

