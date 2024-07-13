Businessman Farooq Oreagba has shared new pictures of himself taking his cigar and enjoying it

In the caption, he excitedly told his fans that it would be good for him to drop the pictures there as nothing beats a good smoke

His photos were greeted with mixed reactions from fans on X as they shared their hot takes about it

Farooq Oreagba better known as Mr Steeze, the man who went viral during Ojude Oba's celebration, has met the wrath of fans after making a new post on social media.

Oreagba, who is still battling cancer, shared a picture collage of him smoking and enjoying it.

According to him, there was nothing that beats a good smoke as he puffed it in the air.

The businessman, who also made another headline after being sighted with Wizkid was wearing a black cloth. The tattoo on his arm were visible for all to see.

Taking to the comment section of the post, fans drag Mr steeze as they advised him to rest, that event had overtaken his steeze.

Reactions trail what X fans said Oreagba

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post. Here are some of them below:

@___bessy:

"Bunch of bitter lots."

@just.jomi:

"Twitter is such a crazy place."

@ble.any:

"This is why you shouldn't build anything solid on the applause of Nigerians."

@adedammiee:

"People are just unnecessarily disrespectful and bitter. How is he doing too much?"

@mummyjohnpaul:

"If this country dey netflix, we go dey number 1.'

@jennynextian141:

"Them men are super pressed. Cos girls liked the zaddy."

@official_precious31:

"The man go regret why him post the pictures."

@giftyomoruyi:

"It’s not even funny ! Bitter souls hiding behind social media."

@hameedahadayi:

"Moved on from where,bad belle. How is his picture affecting ur movement!!"

@cake_vendors_connect:

"Very rude. He's an elderly. Give him his respect or scroll past his post."

Reactions trail Farooq Oreagba's old pics

Legit.ng earlier reported that an alleged childhood picture of Oreagba emerged online.

The businessman in the picture was seen with a smoke pipe in his mouth as he posed for the camera.

The photo, which has since gone viral, sparked reactions from netizens, with many criticising Mr Steeze's parents.

