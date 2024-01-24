Nigerian singer Asake has been nominated for the Brit Awards taking place in London in March 2024

The singer was nominated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Burna Boy, Miley Cyrus, and some other artists

Fans took to the comments section to react to the great news as they hailed the singer for all his International nominations

Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake has been nominated for the Brit Award 2024.

The singer was recommended for the International Artist of the Year alongside some giants in the industry.

Other artists on the list include Burna Boy, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and other international acts.

Asake bags Brits Awards, competes with Burna Boy. Photo credit @asakemusic/@burnaboygram

Asake trends because of nomination

The Grammy Award nominee has been trending on X because of his nomination.

According to some of his fans, the former dancer sings in Yoruba yet he has bagged some nominations in the international community in the last few years.

Brit is to take place in March

According to report, the award ceremony will take place in London.

Some of the categories including Song of the Year and Producer of the Year will be voted for by the Brit Award Voting academy and its membership which is made up of musicians, industry staff, and media figures.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about the singers nomination. Here are some comments below:

@OloyeAwolowo:

"Asake is not your mate."

@3ffizzzyy:

"Asake for Native Magazine."

@stfukhaleed:

"My boy."

@mister_ade5:

"Mr Money no dey waste time."

@IBn_ibraheem14:

"Make he calm down na."

@dejiimole:

"Soft guy."

@zamani281:

"Mr money."

@OyagbilePromis1:

"Biggest."

@ola_rewaju001:

"Asake! the goat."

@eddizzy:

"Ololade on top of the game."

