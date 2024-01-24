A video of Nigerian music star Ololade Mi Asake with some women at a show in Grenada is trending online

The video, however, caught the attention of a man on X, formerly Twitter, who saw his mother with the singer

The man, in a reaction, told his mother to return home with immediate effect, a comment which left many laughing

Talented singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, was recently spotted at a show in Grenada, where he thrilled fans with some of his hit songs.

Viral videos from the event showed numerous women surrounding the YBNL star as he sang.

Ladies surround Asake at a show in Grenada. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

However, a mother was spotted among the women who were enjoying the best of their lives at the Grammy nominee's show.

This was after the video rapidly went viral and caught the attention of her son, identified as SheWantsTheVic on X, formerly Twitter, who expressed frustration upon seeing his mum at Asake’s concert.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Reacting, the man ordered his mother to return home immediately.

He wrote in a caption:

"My mama really in Grenada living her best life She need to come home NOWWW."

See his tweet below:

People react as man spots mum in video with Asake

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

hrh_mrs_a:

"Reasons i am having my kids now this is the plan."

umycutie:

"Momma living her best life in a GENZ manner. Go maama!"

shes_spotless:

"Mama is having the time of her life."

midesglobalrealtors:

"Momma don cast I love seeing things like this, mama is living her best life…"

blaack__diamondd:

"That’s me in 25 years."

yolanda_designs:

"The woman too fine,allow her abeg."

pappyjay_realty:

"It’s the mama ‘s accent for me."

Will Smith and son vibe to Asake's song

Legit.ng also reported that Hollywood star Will Smith and his son, Jaden, warmed hearts after they were seen listening to Asake's song 'Lonely at the Top'.

In the viral clip, Smith was trying to make a vlog, and his son came out of the house playing 'Lonely at the Top'.

In another report, singer Tems expressed her love for Asake's artistry.

Source: Legit.ng