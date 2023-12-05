Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, has caught the attention of many netizens after he was spotted sharing some nuggets

In a video that was posted online, the YBNL star explained why it’s better to be inaccessible than to be humble

A number of Nigerians reacted to Asake’s advice by sharing their own hot takes in the comment section

Popular Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade aka Asake, has sparked an online debate with his recent advice.

Just recently, the music star was seen speaking with some men on the benefits of having an ego in comparison with being humble.

Nigerians react to video of Asake speaking on the benefits of having an ego. Photos: @asakemusic, @thiago24th

In the video which was posted on Instagram by @thiago24th, the Lonely At The Top crooner explained that people who are humble are not always appreciated.

According to Asake, it is better for a person to behave how they feel because when they are seen to have an ego and are inaccessible, people appreciate them more.

He said:

“At the end of the day, life is about your perspective, it is how I think that it is, it is my word so it’s how I feel. I’ve been around people that I try to let them see how I do it but they didn’t appreciate it, they would rather see… Let me put it like this, an artiste, if you come to somebody humble, they take you for granted but if you have ego they feel like you are inaccessible then they like you more. So do what you need to do and just go.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Asake gives advice on not being humble

The video of Asake giving advice sparked the interest of many netizens and they took to the comment section to drop their two cents. Read some of their reactions below:

dj_berry01:

“Yes you don’t feel appreciated not even your real friends don’t see the potential until you prove them wrong and do what you have to do regardless ❤️❤️.”

tollsnails_:

“Humble kills but still stay humble… proud of you.”

olalekanowoblow23:

“I too like this ASAKE he no form accent.”

prettinella:

“That’s rightttt brodieeeee .”

jinbo_098:

“Fact ..Do your own your way it all good.”

melaniecorby9:

“Facts love him so much.”

silva_k.a.y:

“Wisdom!!!!!”

