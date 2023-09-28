Much-loved Nigerian singer Asake abandoned dancing for music despite his love for the former

The multitalented Nigerian star admitted that he chose to do music over dance because of his love for money

According to Asake, he cannot make the kind of money he has in mind by dancing alone

Talented Nigerian singer Asake has shared more about his career path as a musician and why he abandoned dancing.

The Lonely At The Top crooner recently had an interview with CNN, and he spoke on several things, including his love for dance and music.

Asake’s love for dance is undeniable, and many have wondered why the focal point of his career is not centred around it.

During the chat with CNN, the YBNL signee explained that his reason for opting for music over dance was purely financial.

Asake stated that while he loves dancing so much and can’t even do without it, he knows he can only make more money from singing.

He said:

“The main reason why I left dance is for the love of money. I know I want to be very honest. Dance is something that I love. I can’t even do without moving, but I feel like the kind of money I want, I’m not sure dance can give me. I think both music and dance work together because in a video without a dancer, it’s like this song is boring. Even if you want to make it so gangster-like, oh, there are so many people bumping, you still need to use the dancers. So, as they work together, I think for the love of money, I’d rather be singing.”

Speaking further, Asake added that if he could have been commercially successful as a dancer, he would have done it with music.

“I would join music and dance together. So, I will have more money,” he said.

My father was a singer, and my mother danced - Asake

During the interview, Asake noted that entertainment has always been in his family because his father was a singer, and his mother used to dance even though they never did it professionally.

He said:

“My father used to be a singer, and my mother danced a lot, too. So, I feel like it’s like a family thing that has been in the blood … but they didn’t do it professionally. They were just doing it for the fun of culture and for the fun of what they are seeing around them.”

