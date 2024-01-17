Seun Kuti has opened up about the kind of religion that he practices while he was a guest on BBNaija Phyna's podcast

He said that he is a juju worshipper and added that his family originated Anglican Church in Nigeria

The singer added that he has been there and has seen it all and he added that he hopes Africans follow in his footsteps

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat icon Fela Kuti has stated that he is a juju worshipper while he was a guest on BBNaija Phyna's show Spill with Phyna.

According to him, his family originated Angilcan Church in Nigeria. The controversial singer who turned 40 last year told the reality star that his fans should dig in and find out about their history.

Seun Kuti says he is a juju worshipper. Photo credit @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti says that Africans should follow him

In the recording, the singer who was arrested and detained last year said that he practiced Christianity before but now, he has moved on.

He added that he hopes Africans follow in his footsteps in his choice of work.

How fans reacted to the video of Kuti's confession

Netizens have reacted to the video where Kuti talked about his religion. Here are some of the comments below:

@stansn0w:

"Bro has PHD in straightforwardness."

@sheddyoflagos:

"Jesus is the only way, the truth and the life."

@officialclick_:

"I'm a Christian.'

@kingmcsteve:

"May the Ancestors continue to protect you jare."

@ms_leemart:

"Leave the messenger and focus on the message ! Seun kuti speaks so intelligent and with fact."

@plato_15:

“Na juju me I dey do” I respect the honesty sha . Some people dey do juju and use church cover up."

@yeso231:

"May our ancestors continue to protect you."

@easylife_official:

"But God pass juju."

@officialpascalaman:

"No problem at all Brov! Serve your juju make I serve my God! Do you incantations make I also speak in tongues! No mockery! No ridicule! No disrespect! Be you and I will be me and let God be God!"

@ibukunbakes:

"You can worship whatever you want, It’s a free world but I have a good news for you, Jesus Christ is the way."

Seun Kuti rejoices over alleged report of Jaruma in rehab

Legit.ng had reported that Kuti was happy that aphrodisiac seller Jaruma had checked into rehab.

The internet had been agog after it was reported that the entrepreneur was cooling at a rehab center in Abuja.

Kuti who has had it rough with Jaruma lambasted her supporters and those who used to patronize her products.

