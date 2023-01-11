Nigerian musician Seun Kuti is being celebrated by family, friends, and fans on the occasion of his 40th birthday

In the mood of celebrating his new age, the musician teamed up with celebrity photographer, Kelechi Amadi, for some iconic pictures

Sharing one of the photos on Instagram, Kuti explained that his ultimate goal is to become an African elder as he attains a new age

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti, who has witnessed his 40th birthday celebration in good spirits.

The Grammy-nominated musician took to his official Instagram page with a photo specially taken in celebration of the new age.

Seun Kuti marks 40th birthday. Photo" @bigbirdkuti/@kelechiamadiobi

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Kuti teamed up with celebrity photographer, Kelechi Amadi, to come up with powerful images that truly capture how he is feeling as a new 40-year-old.

In a short note that accompanied the image, Kuti explained that the goal is to become an African elder. He wrote:

"Happy birthday to meeeeeeeeee!!!! The goal is to become an African Elder ie one that has aged with grace and dignity that the young ones can emulate. I am happy to make it to 40!! The journey continues."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

cleopatrasblog said:

"Happy Birthday Big Bird Kuti ❤️."

iamsmade said:

"Happy Birthday Big brother. More Blessings inshallah."

official_ikechukwu said:

"My G my brother my gangsta, I wish u a wonderful prosperous new Age. May blessings reign upon u and be covers in goodness and happiness. Blessing King."

iamnaomiachu said:

"Happy Birthday, Big Bird . May you fly higher and grow wiser."

lekan_kingkong said:

"Enugbeti Abanieyan Anigbolapo Seun of the Kuti Klan. May your days be long omo Iya ."

officialarole said:

"I love you Egbon and u know. Happy birthday."

Source: Legit.ng