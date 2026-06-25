Angelique Kidjo has shared details of her encounter with Nigerian singer Wizkid after they met at Paris Fashion Week

In a post on her Instagram page, the award-winning singer shared a photo of the two of them and expressed how excited she was to meet Wizkid

Many fans were delighted by the post and flooded the comment section with reactions, with some encouraging the singers to collaborate on a song

Beninese musician and actress Angelique Kidjo has shared her excitement about meeting Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, for the first time.

In a post on her Instagram page, the singer shared a photo of them at a Louis Vuitton fashion event in Paris.

Reactions as Grammy award-winning singer Angelique Kidjo gushes after meeting Wizkid. Photo credit@angeliquekidjo/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to Kidjo, it was her first time meeting Wizkid in person. She expressed her admiration for the Nigerian star and shared the post with heartfelt words.

In the photo, the Grammy Award-winning singer appeared in her signature head wrap and a grey jacket, while Wizkid wore an unbuttoned lemon-coloured sweater over a white singlet, staying true to his unique fashion style. Both artists completed their looks with dark sunglasses as they smiled for the camera.

Reaction to Angelique Kidjo's post about Wizkid

Fans were thrilled to see the two music icons together and flooded the comment section with praises. Many described the Ojuelegba crooner with affectionate words and celebrated him as one of Nigeria's greatest music stars.

Grammy Award Wizkid praised by fans over Angelique Kidjo's post. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Several fans referred to Wizkid as Nigeria's pride, GOAT, and eagle, while others encouraged Angelique Kidjo to collaborate with him, noting that such a partnership would be a delight for music lovers.

Some commenters also praised Wizkid for maintaining a low profile despite his fame. They described him as a good example of what a celebrity should be, noting that he is rarely seen in public and does not frequently engage in social media drama, unless when involved in disagreements with colleagues.

Others called Wizkid Africa's pride and expressed surprise that a global music icon like Angelique Kidjo was so excited to meet him.

It is worth noting that Wizkid lives a very private life away from social media and is rarely seen at public events.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Wizkid

Here are comments below:

@prof_fatubarin stated:

"Mama Africa just meet with the Biggest wiz."

@investor_mayfather commented:

"For the first time?.. wow. He is African pride."

@gossiploadedtv reacted:

"Legends meets legend."

@voltageofhype shared:

"Na the highest you dey with so mama, collect vocals from am o."

@starnice_shot_it commented:

"He is the greatest thing that happened to African music. A true musician from Africa, BigWiz."

@knownsopictures_ wrote:

"For the firt time indeed, he is our eagle. Hardly seen! Highly Valued!... Love you Mama."

Seun Kuti blasts Wizkid FC over feud

Legit.ng had reported that Seun Kuti had continued to react to the way Wizkid’s fans were disrespecting his father, Fela, as he dragged them online.

He issued a stern warning to the fanbase and shared what he would do about their actions while making comparisons with other fan bases.

The Afrobeats star's associate, DJ Tunez, reacted to the video as Wizkid’s fans continued to drag Seun Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng