A Nigerian man was sentenced to five years in a US court for orchestrating a $3.5 million romance scam

The judge highlighted severe emotional and financial harm inflicted on his victims

Public reactions emphasised damage to Nigeria's reputation and trust in leadership

The United States court has jailed a 42-year-old Nigerian man, Franklin Ikechukwu Nwadialo, for five years in federal prison for orchestrating a romance scam online, where he defrauded victims of over $3.5 million.

This was disclosed in a statement by the US Department of Justice, stating that the sentencing was handed down to him by U.S. District Judge Tiffany M. Cartwright on Monday, June 22, in Washington, adding that the crime was devastating.

US jails Nigerian politician for romance scam Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that Nwadialo is the chairman of the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to the judge, the scam had caused severe financial losses and inflicted deep emotional harm on victims, which included “shame, depression, and isolation from their own family.”

In 2024, when Nwadialo was first arrested, the Anambra state government denied that he had once been appointed by Governor Charles Soludo. Law Mefor, the state's commissioner for information and public enlightenment, spoke on the development on Saturday, November 9.

Nigerians react as US jails Nigerian politician

However, his sentencing has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

David Ogba called for sanctity in public offices:

"Public office should symbolize trust, not scandal. Cases like this stain Nigeria's image and deepen public distrust. Accountability must be swift, transparent, and extend beyond prison to public office too."

Nigerians react as US court jails Anambra LG chairman Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: UGC

Joedinho decried the damage the sentencing of the local government chairman had caused Nigeria:

"Every time a public official gets caught in a case like this, people say it's an isolated incident. At some point, that excuse stops being believable. A local government chairman involved in a romance scam worth over $3.5 million? If true, that's the kind of headline that writes its own criticism. Unpopular opinion: the real damage isn't the money lost. It's the damage done to public trust and Nigeria's reputation whenever a high-profile figure is linked to fraud. The most disturbing part isn't the sentence. It's that someone entrusted with public responsibility was allegedly running a scheme that targeted vulnerable people for millions."

Nwa Regina claimed that Nigeria's broken electoral system gave room for someone like Nwadialo to hold public office:

"These are the criminals we entrust power to through our broken electoral system. Smdh!"

Mr. 9X criticised the emergence of Nwadialo in the Nigerian political space:

"Imagine a public office holder. This is serious; those politicians are really marketing the country so well."

You can read more comments on the news on X here:

List of world-wanted terrorists killed in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Saturday, May 16, 2026, the United States President Donald Trump announced that American forces, in conjunction with the Nigerian military, had killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a terrorist leader, who was said to be the second global leader of ISIS.

It was learnt that the operation was carried out around the Lake Chat basin, an area known as a terrorist spot in the country. This would be the second military operation in the country in the space of six months.

Source: Legit.ng