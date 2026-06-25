The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has clarified a viral video misrepresenting police interaction with armed bandits in Katsina State

The police said the officer was engaging with Vigilante Group members, not bandits, as claimed

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, warned against spreading misinformation that threatens public safety

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said the viral video alleging that uniformed police officer interacting with armed bandits in Katsina State is misleading.

The NPF categorically disclaims the false and misleading narrative accompanying the viral video circulating on social media.

Police clarify interactions with Vigilante Group members mischaracterised as bandits. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, said the individuals featured in the video are not bandits.

Iniedu said they are recognised members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and registered hunters.

He said they support the ongoing security operations in collaboration with security agencies in Musawa and Matazu local government areas of Katsina State.

This was contained in a statement issued via the police X handle @PoliceNG on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The police spokesperson said any claim suggesting otherwise is entirely false, and intended to mislead Nigerians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the individuals featured in the video are not bandits. They are duly recognised members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and registered hunters who are actively supporting ongoing security operations in collaboration with security agencies in Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

"The video captured a routine interaction between a police officer and these security volunteers as they proceeded to a designated operational area in support of efforts to combat criminality and enhance public safety. Any claim suggesting otherwise is entirely false, malicious, and intended to mislead the public.”

The police urged members of the public to disregard the misleading claims attached to the video.

The Nigeria Police Force warned individuals and groups disseminating false information capable of prejudicing public peace and security to desist immediately.

Iniedu disclosed that appropriate legal action may be taken against violators.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to working with legitimate community-based security stakeholders and other relevant partners in the collective effort to protect lives, safeguard communities, and combat crime across the country.”

The police urge the public to think critically about what they see in viral video

Source: Original

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Source: Legit.ng