A Nigerian man has shared a post showing how a tenant installed solar panels on a wooden frame placed on the ground

According to the young man's narration, the landlord of the house allegedly instructed that the panels should not be placed on his roof

The post sparked mixed reactions on X as social media users shared various opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian man drew attention online after he posted details of how a tenant arranged an alternative power setup outside a rented property.

The post included a photo of solar panels that had been mounted on a wooden frame and positioned directly on the ground rather than on the building itself.

Tenant mounts solar panels on ground frame outside rented property. Photo credit: @attah_akor/X.

Source: Twitter

Landlord says no solar panels on his roof

According to the story shared by an X user, the arrangement came about after the property owner objected to any installation work on the roof of the house.

The photo was circulated on X by the user identified as @attah_akor.

Attah Akor explained that the landlord had issued a clear instruction that no panels were to be fixed to the roof structure.

Because of that, the tenant reportedly opted for a ground-based solution that avoided altering the building.

The wooden frame appeared to have been constructed specifically to hold the panels at an angle while keeping them clear of the roof.

Following the publication of the photo, discussion of the matter began quickly on the platform.

Members of the X community reacted with a wide range of views in the comments section beneath the post.

Some users focused on the practical difficulties tenants faced when landlords imposed restrictions on property modifications.

Others considered the implications for energy access in rental accommodation where roof use was controlled by the owner.

A number of contributors examined the balance between a landlord’s right to protect his building and a tenant’s need for stable electricity.

Tenant uses ground frame for solar panels. Photo credit: @Vithun Khamsong/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Some other netizens stressed on the tension that often arose between property owners and those who lived in their houses, particularly over alterations that could affect the structure.

The decision to place the panels on a frame at ground level was the tenant's final resolve after being denied permission to use the roof.

Observers noted that such compromises were becoming more common as demand for independent power sources increased.

The entire conversation focused on housing rules, energy needs, and the limits of what tenants could do without the consent of landlords.

Nigerians speak about solar restrictions

Some Nigerians have been sharing their thoughts about solar panels being mounted on the roof.

@Benz nation said:

"Solar panel can cause fire outbreak. I’m a landlord I will never allow my tenant to mount solar panel. It might burn down my building."

@lateral said:

"Nah my landlord even advise me to buy my own solar. Some landlords too dey do."

@BIG SAVAGE said:

"Once you follow your landlord talk you can mount as many solar panel as you want poor people saying two is enough every body has their own way of being comfortable and that’s one way of doing that."

@SKYLIFE reacted:

"Omo, me go ask first before I go rent my next house O, what's the big deal, sign agreement with the landlord to replace his roof if the solar creates a leak."

@Isa Aruna added:

"As a Home owner, I will never allow Tenant to mount Panels on my House roof. If you must mount panels for your solar, kindly look for another House."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady bans tenants from solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian landlady shared why she decided to ban tenants from installing solar panels in her house.

She listed several reasons while also pointing out some other grievances she needed to address with her supposed tenants.

Source: Legit.ng