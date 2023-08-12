Nigerian hip-hop maestro and music executive Olamide revealed why he began recruiting artists to create the YBNL record label

The renowned rapper, who has managed the likes of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Asake, Chinko Ekun, and Fireboy DML, stated that he founded his music firm to avoid frivolous spending

Olamide stated disclosed this in an interview with Nandi Madida of Apple Music's Africa Now Radio

Popular Nigerian rapper Olamide has mentioned that he began signing artists to reinvest in the business that was giving him money and prevent frivolous spending.

Olamide, the CEO of YBNL Records, told Nandi Madida of Apple Music's Africa Now Radio during a chat on his highly anticipated album, Unruly.

"The world was in love with my stuff, (and) I was grateful for that. But, I also felt it was time to make sure I reinvested in that same thing that was making people love and appreciate me. It used to be just about passion, but I figured it was high time I stepped up, reinvested and made it a proper business.

"I set up my own record label and started signing artistes because I did not want all that money to just go wasting on 'ballin' (having fun). All that money had to go back into the business. That was how the whole thing started."

The Lagos Boys hitmaker further buttressed on his upcoming 'Unruly' tour:

"I think the last time I was on stage was last year at Mr Money (Asake) 's concert in London, United Kingdom. But, this December, I will be having my concert in Nigeria. Also, I will be going on tour next summer to the United States of America and Europe. I am going to be back on the road.

"My fans have been asking me to 'come outside'. And now, I am ready. I have been on the ground, trying to put in work and get my stuff together, because the new wave is so crazy right now, and one has to figure out a way to be in tune with the times, which is not easy. So, I have been working on that for so long. That's why it took me so long."

