Davido has been sighted speaking Yoruba language during an interview in a video that has gone viral

He first of all stated his full name and struggled to greet his fans in his native language, Yoruba

In the video, he also wished his fans a happy new year but ended the recording by hailing them as "baddest"

DMW boss, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has shown that he can speak Yoruba even though not so fluently.

The Grammy nominee was seen in a video speaking his native language to a lady during an interview.

Davido speaks Yoruba in viral video. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer who welcomed a set of twins in 2023 greeted his fans in Yoruba. He first introduced himself in Yoruba Language before wishing his fans a happy new year.

Davido struggled to say a few words in Yoruba before the lady took away her microphone.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video where Davido was speaking Yoruba

Reactions have trailed the video where the singer was speaking Yoruba while being interrogated by a lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@Foladara:

"Davido as you dey speak Yoruba like oya moot me."

@Adebukola107:

"This is Forming."

@ADE-OYE:

"Dem don do editing for this one nah."

@AkinlabiOluwaseun:

"Imagine how Yoruba guy is speaking Yoruba when oyinbo is speaking Yoruba fluently."

@Kenny:

"King of afroabeat and Africa as a whole."

@olawunmilawal715:

"Hisss so he no fit speak Yoruba well hmmmm all this our celebrity sha that's why I love Igbo people they love there language pass dem self."

@sistadammy:

"I know Davido can’t speak Yoruba fluently, we’ve seen Wizkid ,Burna, Olamide and other artistes speaking Yoruba randomly and people will just record."

@Kingwise97:

"Not me anticipating Davido to become future Osun state governor. How would him address his people in Yoruba language fluently?"

@douglas12_09:

"Can't believe this , cause he use Yoruba to sing nau."

@otegabelieve:

"Are you not Yoruba again OBO what's going on there?"

@Anikky:

"His davido okay why his he forming."

Davido spend over N100m on Chioma as a welcome-home gift

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had gifted his wife, Chioma, a set of bags worth over N100 million as he welcomed her back home after giving birth to twins abroad.

The video of the singer and his wife with the bundle of joy leaving the hospital was sighted online.

Tunde Ednut, a friend of the singer shared the pictures of the luxury bags that the singer bought for his better half.

Source: Legit.ng