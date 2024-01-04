Woli Arole has fallen victim to a scam after a fraudster claiming to be Davido pulled a fast one on him

The comedian revealed he sent 50k to the scammer, who reached out to him on social media

Arole, who refused to believe he had been duped, queried his fans and followers about his predicament

Nigerian comedian, actor and on-air personality Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Woli Arole, seems to be the latest unsuspecting victim of a social media scam.

In a post he shared on his social media timeline, Arole revealed a scammer posing to be music star David Adeleke 'Davido' reached out to him for assistance as he was stranded.

The comedian, who declared his intention to go into politics, revealed he proudly sent the sum of 50k (no currency stated) to the scammer, who he thought was Davido.

However, it looked like Arole had doubts after sending the money.

He wrote:

"I am proud of myself tonight, really proud, "Davido sent me DM and asked for 50k he say he dey standed, I sent him the money". Wait guys abi na fake Davido? Help your prophet ooo."

See his post below:

Netizens react as scammer pretending to be Davido scams Woli Arole

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of the comedian's fans, as many concluded he had fallen victim to a scam. See their comments below:

ola.mide21:

"That’s Goliath not David bro."

woleprime:

"Na David-Oloro be that oooo."

iam_sugartee:

"Na Daviduu message you."

gidigrav:

"Dey don later carry you correct score hahahah."

lightbeatz.classic:

"As you left the poor and went and help the Rich that doesn't need your help. Baba, that's Davido photocopy, just take heart."

officialjbaby_:

"Ahhh.. .. Can't be oh.. Una wan whine us ni."

yemmyslk:

"You be Prophet na The Spirit suppose tell u."

