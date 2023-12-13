Burna Boy's mother has sighted dancing happily while her son was performing on the stage

The mother of three gave some hot steps as she rocked backstage during her son's concert

Fans were impressed with the kind of support she has been giving her son over the years

Bose Ogulu, the wonderful mother of Afrobeat superstar Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu professionally known as Burna Boy has shown that she will forever be her son's best fan with a lovely video sighted online.

Burna Boy's mother excited to be at son's concert.

In the clip, the mother of the Grammy award winner was at the back of the singer's band vibing and making some dance moves while her son was busy singing during one of his concerts.

Some instrumentalists were playing beside her but she was so engrossed with her dance steps that she didn't pay attention to them.

Boy Burna's mother was looking young

In the video, the mother of three looked very young with her red-tinted hair, her black hoodie jogger, and black sneakers.

Apart from being her son's manager, she doesn't joke with her musician son.

A few weeks ago, she was seen lapping Burna Boy before she went for one of his performances.

See the video here:

Burna Boy carries mother on stage to mark her birthday

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had marked the birthday of his mother uniquely by carrying her on stage while he was performing in Austin Texas. He turned her around as the crowd cheered with applause.

After dropping her on the stage. He made his fans and concert goers sing a birthday song for his mother who also doubles as his manager.

The singer went ahead to plant many kisses on her cheeks after the crowd had sang for her.

Burna Boy's mother threatens him on Live IG session

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Bose Ogulu had stirred a hilarious reaction after she threatened her son while he was on a live IG session.

The singer had entertained his followers with the preview of his next hit song on Instagram but his mother was not satisfied with his action.

She ordered him to stop but he continued with his vibe and his mother had to intimidate him by saying she would shoot his leg.

