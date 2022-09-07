Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy and his manager mother, Bose Ogulu sparked hilarious reactions on social media with a viral video of them

In the video, Burna Boy was entertaining his followers with the preview of his next big hit song and his mum ordered him to stop

The Grammy award winner tried to continue with the vibes but his mum intervened and threatened to shoot him

Fans on Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy were already feeling the vibes of what his next tune will sound like but the moment was abruptly stopped.

The singer together with her manager mother and other crew members where in transit when Burna Boy decided to sample his new unreleased song on Instagram live.

Burna Boy's mother cautions him. Credit: @thenamix @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Burna vibing to the song before someone stopped it and he challenged him to continue, as he kept sampling it, his mother interrupted and gave him a stern warning.

Bose made a stern looks threatened to shoot Burna's legs so he could feel more pain if he continued singing the song during the Instagram live session and the entire team laughed over it.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy and his mother's video

Social media users across the nations have shared mixed reactions over the interesting mother and son moment, most of them expressed their love for their relationship and Burna's unreleased song.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hazemann9999:

"Omo mama Burna make we hear small na."

Rich.chollo:

"It's another hit already this 9ja no love no be lie."

Badboyrich01:

"Run am back 2 seconds, new jam."

Barridoofficial:

"I love this mother and son relationship tsha, mama still dey scold our own Oluwa Burna like pikin, make we hear the jam na."

Burna Boy rants bitterly as he suffers leg injury

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy took to his Instastory channel with a quick health update for his fans and followers.

Apparently, the Twice and Tall singer suffered a leg injury and he bitterly cursed out the body while sharing a photo.

The image shared captured Burna Boy's bandaged foot as he equally disclosed that he suffered an injury to the veins.

Source: Legit.ng