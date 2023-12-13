A Nigerian man and his wife are trending on social media because of how they climbed a road divider together

In the romantic video, the man held his wife so as to help her, and this warmed the hearts of many social media users

However, some said the woman was doing 'shakara', and they applauded the man for being patient with her

A man and his wife went viral on social media because of how they climbed a road divider together.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok by Bright Kachi, the man was in the front while his wife was behind.

The man has been praised online for being kind to his wife. Photo credit: TikTok/@bright.kachi.

Source: TikTok

It appeared the man quickly remembered that he was leaving his wife behind, so he quickly turned to wait.

He also gave her a helping hand as she was struggling to climb the road divider which was high.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He held her and she climbed to the other side of the divider, and this action warmed the hearts of many social media users.

Some social media users said the old woman was doing 'shakara' for her husband until he was patient enough to carry her along.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of an old man and his wife

@Yagazie said:

"She needed help; he was trying to rush her. So she stood there until he came to his correct senses because how can you leave your wife to struggle."

@xpress_interior_decorations commented:

"If you smiled while watching this. Gather here."

@Yoma said:

"The patience of the man is what is keeping that marriage."

@Chidinma commented:

"Was the shakara necessary. My gender no get old nor young ooo."

@dabby said:

"My dad go just leave my mom and enter car, I need another father."

@Feyikemi remarked:

"This is another lesson for all upcoming men. Love is patient, love is kind, love endures, love tolerance, above all, love her like yourself."

Old woman and her daughter go viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman and her daughter melted a lot of hearts on TikTok after a nice video of them playing was posted.

The woman is said to be 103 years old, while her daughter is 87, and they are both still enjoying each other's company.

The TikTok video attracted more than 11k comments from social media users who admired the longevity of the family.

Source: Legit.ng