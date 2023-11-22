Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy captured the attention of the Internet with a photo of himself and his mum, Bose Ogulu

The viral image depicted the Grammy-winning musician being carried on his mother's lap during one of his music rehearsals

Immediately, Internet users noted that this was the reason why his ex-girlfriend Stefflondon severed ties with him

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, created a buzz online with a captivating photo featuring himself and his mother, Bose Ogulu, who also serves as his manager.

The viral image beautifully captured the Grammy-award-winning artist being cradled on his mother's lap.

Fans use picture of Burna Boy and his mum to taunt his relationship life Credit: @provii8

The close bond between Burna Boy and his mother is a well-known aspect of their relationship, as they are frequently seen together at his concerts and various public events.

Netizens were quick to speculate that this close connection with his mother played a role in the end of Burna Boy's relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Stefflondon.

A prominent X user and influencer, Provii, took the lead in expressing an understanding of why Stefflondon may have ended her relationship with the African Giant hitmaker, citing the heartwarming mother-son picture as evidence.

Meanwhile,Legit.ng previously reported that Stefflondon subtly mocked her ex-boyfriend by poking fun at males who portray themselves as men but are, in reality, "mama's boys."

See the post below

Netizens react to picture of Bunra Boy and his mother

Legit.ng captured the reactions below

itz_i_emelee:

"The twister no get sense at all, isn't that his mom??"

djmoimoi:

"You carry the whole Giant for leg."

queen_ivluv:

"How i will carry a man that finally decided to show me true love."

thankful127:

"Burna is loved by his mum. His mom also follows him to most of his shows. Some artists won’t have died young if they had a mum like Burna’s mum."

koko_barbz:

"Lmaooo but you can never grow bigger than ur mom ! You are always her baby you know."

alobam819:

"When kiss Daniel said I can guess say you stay with your daddy and mummy at 35 wa Gbayi, so na Burna Boy he dey follow talk."

Burna Boy reacts to his ex-lover Stefflondon shading him

In a post shared on his Insta-story, Burna clapped back at his ex-lover, UK singer Stefflon Don who recently trolled him in a TikTok video calling him a grown-up man but still a mummy's boy.

Burna Boy, in no time, reacted to the post trolling Stefflon Don to move on with her life because, at the moment, he is already preparing for 'Detty December.'

The Nigerian singer then shared clips of the new whips he just acquired as he gears up for the Yuletide season.

