Oladips has granted an interview where he explained what happened to him when he was unconscious

In the recording, he said that he didn't wake up for three days and his mother said they shouldn't take him to the hospital

However, his mother didn't communicate with anyone about his state while some traditional rites were done for him

Controversial singer Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji professionally known as Oladips, has opened up in an interview with Naija FM about his experience before he was pronounced dead.

Recall that Legit. ng has reported that the singer had died in his prime at 28. His management had released a statement to this effect.

In a new development, he stated during the interview that he was unconscious for three days, and some traditional rites were done to bring him back to life.

Oladips says his mother told his friends not to take him to the hospital

In the recording, the singer said his mother didn't allow his friends to take him to the hospital and she didn't disclose anything to them until he came back to life after three days.

This development came after one of his close aides corroborated that the singer was dead for three days before coming back to life.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the interview granted by Oladips

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by the singer. Here are some of the comments below.

Oladips drags Qdot for posting about his death

Legit. ng had reported that Oladips had slammed his friend Qdot who posted about his resurrection a few weeks ago.

Qdot was the first person to post about the fact that the singer was back to life.

Oladips stated that he wasn't on good terms with Qdot before the whole drama started. He added that Qdot had failed to have a collaboration with him.

