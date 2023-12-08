A man has cried out on X after tattooing the face of Olamide on his leg last year

In a video, the man who was not looking happy for being ignored, begged Olamide for help

He said he is a big fan of Olamide and pleaded with the musician to show him love for honouring him

A grown up man has taken to X to cry out and call on Olamide after waiting for more than one year to hear from the singer.

The man stated that he had a tattoo that has the image of the singer since last year but he has been ignored since then.

He begged the singer, who was shaded by Blackface last month, to show him love since he has been honored with an artwork.

Man cries out one year after inking Olamide's face on his leg.

Man says he is Olamide's fan

This man stated that he is a die-hard fan of Olamide, hence his decision to honour the singer.

In the short recording on social media, the young man expressed his sadness over the development.

This is not the first time that a fan would be getting a tattoo of the singer on his body.

A male fan also got his body inked with Olamide's headshot and the singer responded after seeing the artwork.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Olamide's fans after he was ignored by the single. Here are some of the comments below:

"Olamide need to pity this guy, he has tried his best."

"Paja paja ti mu weyrey lese., you no dey serious."

"Olamide Baddo, it’s been over a year since I tattooed your image on my leg, show me love. - Grown man cries out."

"This one no resemble olamide o, nah shatta bandu e look like."

"Grown man cries out."

“Grown man."

"Is something wrong with some People? This social media age people no he shame."

"There’s still time to learn cloud computing o, dey play."

"Ah u for ask before u tattooed. Olamide look don dey different now na why Badoo never show u love no cry brr."

Fan tattoos Wizkid on the chest

Legit.ng also reported that a female fan tattoed Wizkid on her chest.

Pictures of the faceless lady surfaced on social media after she wrote the name Wizkid on her chest.

The tattoo had "Wizkid Ayodeji Balogun" on her body. Her action sparked a lot of reactions from the fans of the singer.

