The "resurrected" Nigerian singer Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has shared his anger towards his colleague Qdot

Legit.ng reported that Qdot was the first industry star to break the news of the ailing singer's "miraculous resurrection"

Oladips stated in a new update that he was not on good terms with Qdot before and revealed the good indigenous rapper Zlatan has done for him

Nigerian singer Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, famously known as Oladips, recently opened up about his relationship with fellow artist Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, popularly known as Qdot.

According to a report by Legit.ng, Qdot was the first in the industry personality to announce Oladips' "miraculous resurrection" on Instagram, sharing a picture of the singer and expressing relief that his friend was alive.

Oladips appreciates Zlatan, drags Qdot Credit: @zlatanibilem @olaipsoflife, @qdot_alagbe

Source: Instagram

In a recent update, the Lalakukulala hitmaker revealed that his connection with Qdot wasn't always smooth. Over a year ago, the two fell out when Qdot declined to collaborate on one of Oladips' songs.

Despite this, Oladips expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of indigenous rapper Zlatan, describing him as his best friend who has consistently stood by him in times of need.

"One year ago, I begged Qdot for a verse but he refused. When the news of my de*th went viral, he called me his Gee on his page….How am I his gee all of a sudden? Zlatan who is my best friend sef did not post 'my gee'. I told Zlatan to let us do a song, he did a full album for me. If you do good for me, I will say it."

See his video below

Netizens react to Oladips’s video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

iamsplufik:

"ola we r happy you didn’t die, but pls rest u r doing too much n ur sense of entitlement is becoming annoying, nobody owes anyone anything, we all need help in this life o , still won’t change the fact that u faked ur own death , which was uncalled for."

fabmum_lifestyle:

"All I know is person wey get Zlatan for corner is blessed. No one bad review about him."

wedonblow_tv:

"See ola dips wey dey talk sef for don refuse people verse ... No be this industry abegiiiii.. Verse refusal is very NORMAL."

horlafrosh123:

"At first why you go dey beg qdot for verse, I mean qdot of all musician. Young John dey blaqqi dey A lot dey."

viewsmedia.ng:

"But you yourself can't give everyone that has requested a verse nau... I remember 3 years ago an artist needed a verse and you or your management charged him what he couldn't afford."

myster_segun:

"Na the reason you fake your death be this, so you could call people out, shey you don see billions stream now."

dah_prospero14:

"@zlatan_ibile na real OG for real‼️‼️‼️ The guy is a blessing to the hood‼️"

“Oladips' aide claims rapper was dead for 3 days

Abdulrasheed Opeyemi, the personal assistant of the rapper, revealed he was dead for three days before his alleged "resurrection".

The news of his demise went viral on November 15, with an official release that the Lalakukulala singer had passed after several personal struggles.

Abdulrasheed revealed to Punch that Oladips was dead for three days before he came back to life.

Source: Legit.ng