Famous Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo trends online as a recent revelation he made about his marriage goes viral

The movie star, whose marriage crashed some months back, has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks as he seems to have an affectionate interest in actress Damilola Adegbite

In a recent interview, Ninalowo spoke about his crashed marriage, revealing that he was mostly responsible for the break

Nigerian actor Bolanle Ninalowo, aka Nino B, has stirred reactions online with comments he recently made about his crashed marriage during an interview.

During the interview, Ninalowo spoke about his recent back-and-forth with his colleague, Damilola Adegbite.

Movie star Bolanle Ninalowo trends online as he reveals he is responsible for the crash of his marriage. Photo credit: @iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

He shared that he wasn't in another relationship yet, and his recent online flirtation with Damilola was just platonic.

Nino also described his experience working on a popular South African series, Happy Family, as amazing.

"I am most responsible for crash marriage" - Bolanle Ninalowo

However, the comment that stirred the most reactions was his statement about his crashed marriage to his ex-wife, Bunmi.

Bolanle Ninalowo, during the interview, noted that he was primarily responsible for his marriage crash and would not shy away from saying it.

Watch the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Ninalowo's comments

@ade___damola1:

"Wetin concern us."

@nickiegoldee:

"He don finally agree ...e remain isreal..men are just pushing me out of marriage gradually,I don't even feel like marrying again,na only knacking."

@nonso_louiss:

"You guys always talk about accountability. Now someone is owning up his mistake and you guys are shading him. Nawa o."

@official_mrpepe:

"But you move on so quick."

@kweenkuma:

"We no ask you o. Carry on with your new love. No come de shalaye for us."

@bekkylamidi:

"This is what happens when u marry a man that’s finer than u, he’ll think the world revolves around him...."

@osas_kelvin03:

"Una don see where mad man gree say him be mad man before."

@lexie_armani:

"Person Dey own up to him mistake Una still Dey attack am. Na wa oh. What do you guys want."

@chi_bi_ke:

"It’s not you, its me."

@maasoroju:

"Otilo beyen. Allow him breath. Even thou he’s not, he has accepted responsibility. Efi omolomo nle."

Bolanle Ninalowo speaks about moving on with his life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a report when Nino B took to social media to announce his separation from his wife.

A day after he announced the sad news that he had parted ways with the mother of his two kids, the movie star took to his Instagram page to share another post.

Ninalowo shared a photo of a giant smiley face, revealing that he is now in the next phase of his life.

Source: Legit.ng